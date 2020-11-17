If it seems like Salvation Army bell ringers and their red kettles are out a lot earlier this year, it’s because they are.
For the first time in 130 years, the international charitable group is starting its holiday fundraising campaign early.
Citing increased need because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a potential drop-off in donations because of the economic recession and shifts in shopping behavior, the Salvation Army announced its national “Rescue Christmas” campaign in September. The campaign looks to offset the challenges the charitable organization expects to face meeting its Red Kettle fundraising goals this year.
The Salvation Army is already projecting up to 155 percent more people will seek its assistance this Christmas, primarily because they’re either out of work or working fewer hours because of the pandemic.
At the same time, donations are projected to decline by as much as 50 percent, primarily because retail stores that formerly hosted the Salvation Army’s red kettles have closed, consumers are carrying less cash and coins, and there’s been an overall decrease in customer foot traffic as more shoppers spend their money online.
“We feel the need is going to be large,” said Toni Sawyer, who heads community development and relations for the Elizabeth City Salvation Army, which started its Red Kettle campaign on Nov. 5, about three weeks earlier than usual.
“We usually start the week before Thanksgiving,” Sawyer said. “But our partners like Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Belk are allowing us to start earlier” because of the Rescue Christmas campaign.
The Elizabeth City Salvation Army has already set up eight kettles in Elizabeth City: outside Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Big Lots, Belk and the four Food Lion stores. More red kettles will be set up in Dare County, Edenton and Ahoskie starting Thursday, Sawyer said.
The Salvation Army also hopes to set up kettles in Perquimans this week, but that will depend on whether it can attract enough people to man them.
Right now the Elizabeth City Salvation Army has a shortage of paid bell ringers, said Major Kenneth Clewis.
“We’re not getting many applicants,” he said. “We usually have 25-35 in our eight-county area. As of last week, we had between 10 and 12.”
Sawyer said the Elizabeth City Salvation Army has used a mixture of both paid and volunteer bell ringers for at least the past three years. The agency began hiring bell ringers because it needed to complement the ranks of its volunteers for the nearly two-month holiday season.
The Salvation Army hopes to increase its number of paid bell ringers in the coming days. The job pays $9 an hour, and those interested should call Christina Blackmon at 301-4433.
The Elizabeth City agency also hopes to increase its number of volunteers. According to Sawyer, about 30 civic, church, community and employment groups typically participate in the Red Kettle campaign. Combined, the groups contribute roughly 150 volunteer bell ringers to the campaign.
Sawyer said she’s been in contact with most of those groups already. However, only about seven or eight had signed up to participate as of last week.
“It’s early,” she cautioned. “Just because they haven’t signed up yet doesn’t mean they won’t.”
To mitigate donors’ concerns about COVID, the Salvation Army has taken a number of steps this year to make giving to the Red Kettle campaign safer.
For one thing, all bell ringers are wearing facemasks and equipped with gloves. They also are disinfecting their kettles and bells.
“They’re also trying to stay 6 feet away from the kettle itself rather than standing right on top of it, so people will feel comfortable coming up to it,” Sawyer said.
The Salvation Army already was discouraging donors from handing money directly to bell ringers. Because of COVID, the agency is emphasizing donations be dropped directly in the kettle.
One other safety measure is actually something the Salvation Army tried out for the first time last year: making kettles more friendly for online payment systems like Apple Pay and Google Pay.
“We started Google Pay and Apple Pay last year pretty much as a test,” Sawyer said. Given more people are likely to be making their holiday purchases by credit or debit card because of COVID, the Salvation Army’s decision to expand the online payment systems this year seems like “perfect timing,” she said.
The Salvation Army is seeing greater overall demand for its services this year. Sawyer said demand for the agency’s assistance has taken off in recent months, particularly since people who were receiving federal unemployment benefits as part of the COVID stimulus program lost them.
“It was quiet there for a while,” she said. “But you can definitely see how that has changed, just in terms of people who come here for assistance. We see the need increasing.”
Already 600 children’s names have been submitted to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. For those unfamiliar with how Angel Trees work, area businesses and agencies agree to host a small Christmas tree on which are placed tags, each containing the name of a child in the region whose family needs help with Christmas. The tag also includes the child’s age and one of the toys they would like to have for Christmas. The request is “very specific” to that child, Sawyer said.
Sawyer said the Salvation Army decided to handle registration for the Angel Tree program a little differently this year. In years past, the agency would hold a several-day period for persons needing Christmas assistance to come in and apply.
This year, the Salvation Army reached out directly to departments of social services in its eight-county region for the names of families to participate in the program. DSS agencies picked the participating families and returned information about their children’s specific Christmas wish to the Salvation Army. That information was then included on the tags hung on the Angel Trees.
While COVID concerns played some role in the change — Salvation Army officials were trying to avoid large crowds at their facilities during the pandemic — Sawyer said a need for efficiency was the overriding reason.
“One of our thought process behind it (the change) was that they (DSS agencies) know the people and have relationships with them,” she said. “There may be some families that don’t know about the (Angel Tree) program and would miss out. This was just a better way to address needs that we don’t know about.”
According to Sawyer, the following sites are hosting Angel Trees: Museum of the Albemarle; the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce; The Circle restaurant; Muddy’s Coffeehouse; No Loose Ends hair salon; Walmart; Carolina Chrysler; Performance Chevrolet; Elizabeth City Middle School; Swimme and Son; The Villa Restaurant; Fire Ford of Edenton; and Roses of Edenton.
Another way to participate in the Angel Tree program is through Walmart’s Registry for Good program. Toys purchased from the registry at Walmart’s website won’t go to a specific child but instead to children whose names weren’t selected from Angel Trees, Sawyer said.
Sawyer said it’s too early to say how donations to the Red Kettle campaign are going so far.
“It’s been OK, but people aren’t really out shopping yet,” she said, also noting the inclement weather last week kept a lot of shoppers home.