CAMDEN — A Camden County citizen urged county officials last week to consider lowering the county's property tax rate next year if the 2023 revaluation results in an overall increase in property values.
William Schuyler told the Camden Board of Commissioners during a public hearing on the county's 2023 revaluation that he believes some properties have been under-valued for a number of years.
By law every county in North Carolina must conduct a revaluation at least every eight years. The law requires properties to be valued at full market value when the revaluation is completed.
Schuyler told commissioners he thinks the under-valuing of properties has contributed to increases in the county's property tax rate.
Camden's current property tax rate is 88 cents per $100 valuation. Earlier this year, Camden commissioners adopted a $15.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that maintained the current property tax rate at 88 cents.
But last year, commissioners increased the property tax rate 13 cents in order to establish a revenue stream to fund construction of a new high school and pay for the school's operational expenses.
That followed budgets approved in 2017 and 2018 that each contained 3-cent increases in the property tax rate.
Schuyler said that since the rate has been increased a number of times, he hopes commissioners will consider reducing the property tax rate if the revaluation results in an overall increase in property valuation.
The schedule of values for the 2023 revaluation will be presented to commissioners at their Nov. 7 regular meeting.
The board heard a brief overview of the revaluation process from Robert Ezzell of Pearson’s Appraisal Service at the public hearing.
Ezzell told commissioners that the revaluation includes looking at recent sales to ensure values reflect the current real estate market. He said the process, which he described as time-consuming, also involves looking at every neighborhood in the county.
Pearson's Appraisal Service is committed to presenting accurate property values to the commissioners in accordance with state law, Ezzell said.