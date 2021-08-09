Residential and commercial development is on the uptick in Elizabeth City.
In a recent 30-day period the city’s Community Development Department issued more than 120 permits with a total cost of $40,000. A single-family home requires several different permits totaling around $9,000.
Community Development Director Kellen Long said that earlier this spring, the city issued a permit for one new single-home construction project on average every day.
“For the last six months, we have been flying through permits,” Long said. “But there are all types of permitting for each construction. For a new home, you have plumbing, you have electrical. The permits add up.’’
Much of the new single-home construction permits have been in residential developments at Pelican Pointe, Hunters Lake, Tooley Harbor and Stockbridge.
“We even had some randomly off Ranch Drive,” Long said. “It is safe to say that a majority of them are spec homes.’’
Long doesn’t think new home construction will slow down anytime soon.
“Obviously, there is a demand for them,” Long said. “I know realtors are selling them before construction is even finished.’’
Long, who was interviewed last week, noted that the new Hwy 55 burger restaurant located on Patrick Way has received a certificate of occupancy. The restaurant opened on Monday.
Long also said the new Taco Bell on Conlon Way should receive its occupancy green light from the city in the coming weeks.
“It’s any day for them (Hwy 55) as far as opening their doors to the public,” Long said. “I think they are just waiting on their health department permit. Taco Bell has done a really fast project.’’
Long said the Community Development Department has also just signed off on a 28,000-square-foot Tractor Supply store at 3920 St. Helen’s Drive near Halstead Boulevard Extended.
“That is where a lot of our commercial development is headed,” Long said.
The permitting process is also nearing its end for a Green Clean Car Wash that will be located at the site of the former Gateway Bank on West Ehringhaus Street.
“We are just waiting on a driveway permit from DOT (N.C. Department of Transportation) and we are expecting that any day,” Long said.
The city recently implemented an online permit application process which Long said has streamlined the permitting process.
“It’s very helpful for out of town contractors because you can pay online now,” Long said. “It helps us process more permits and allows us to provide better customer service like other communities out there.’’