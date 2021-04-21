Residents of the neighborhood where Andrew Brown was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer Wednesday morning said Brown was not a violent man and called for a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the shooting.
Carl Jernigan, a resident of Elizabeth City who was seated in his parked vehicle on the side of Roanoke Avenue, shook his head in dismay.
"When does it ever stop?" Jernigan asked.
Jernigan said he didn't know Brown well but knew his family.
"All I can really say — and I don't know everything that happened — is from what I have heard from the family, (deputies) went to serve a warrant and he came out of his house and jumped into his car and started moving and they shot him," Jernigan said.
Jernigan said the family told him that officers had told them Brown had a gun.
"But from what I understand he doesn't carry a gun," Jernigan said. "He's not known for carrying guns."
Deshawn Morris addressed the crowd gathered near where Brown was killed. He said he had heard claims that Brown was carrying a gun but does not believe those claims.
"That could have been me," Morris shouted, referring to the fatal shooting of Brown.
At times Morris addressed nearby officers directly, telling them their job is to protect citizens and not to kill them.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said everybody knew Brown. Brown was well known in the community, he said.
Rivers said he wasn't saying much right now because he wants to address known facts.
"I don't want to comment on anything that I don't know the facts on," Rivers said.
Rivers said he is insisting that information be released right away and that footage from officers' body-worn cameras — if cameras were being worn — should be released right away.
"They have to release information," Rivers said.
Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson was on Roanoke Avenue around noon Wednesday and said the shooting does not affect only people in Elizabeth City.
"We understand that it's a global issue," Jackson said.
Jackson said he believes Sheriff Tommy Wooten will offer a fair accounting of what happened and he agreed with others at the scene that the investigation must be transparent and timely.
The shooting shows that the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office needs to look to the Elizabeth City Police Department for guidance and support in serving warrants in the city, Jackson said. City officers know the people in the city, and Chief Eddie Buffaloe has done an amazing job of building relationships with community residents, he said.
Like Rivers, Jackson said he did not want to speak about specifics without getting the facts. He defended the actions of the 150 or so people who were gathered at the intersection.
"People are not burning anything down," Jackson said. "They are not looting. They are not rioting. They are out here speaking their voices."
Second Ward Councilman Gabriel Adkins said his understanding was that the Elizabeth City Police Department would be briefed mid-afternoon and that city councilors would be asking for information from Chief Buffaloe at an emergency meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Adkins said the council would be talking about what is going on and also would let citizens know that city officials are doing everything they can to insist on transparency about the shooting.
City officials also want citizens to remain peaceful, he said.
"We're just trying to keep the violence down," Adkins said.
Adkins said people had told him that Brown was not violent and did not carry a weapon.
Fourth Ward Councilman Darius Horton addressed the crowd at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and Perry Street.
"This is not what we stand for," Horton said.
"We're not going to stand for it!" shouted a woman in the crowd.
"In Elizabeth City this type of violence will not be tolerated," Horton continued, referring to the shooting of Brown.
Horton said there needed to be a state investigation into the shooting rather than a local investigation.
"We want answers," Horton said.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting, a spokeswoman for the agency said.
Third Ward Councilman Michael Brooks said Wednesday's council meeting would be televised and that councilors would not allow anything to be swept under the rug.
"We are here for you," Adkins told the crowd. He added that he and other city councilors are looking for answers.
"Everybody out here wants answers," Adkins said.
Adkins said councilors had been fighting for cameras to be located on the very street where Brown was shot.
Brooks said he wondered why more people were not gathered on the street.
"Where is everybody at?" he asked.
Brooks said pastors should be in attendance. He said he was tired of pastors hiding behind stained glass windows in the sanctuary.
"This is a social issue" that should be of importance to church leaders, he said.