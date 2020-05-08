Having to adjust to social distancing requirements, area churches have offered alternative ways, like online services, to provide worship opportunities for their congregations.
Thursday’s National Day of Prayer celebration was no different.
Responding to state-imposed restrictions on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Corinth Baptist Church hosted an online National Day of Prayer service at the church’s Facebook page.
The church’s 45-minute service began promptly at noon. Representatives from area churches, elected and government officials, plus members of the media and business community, offered up previously recorded video of prayers, and popular Gospel singer and songwriter Eric Horner performed three songs.
Organizing the annual event for her 25th consecutive year was Margaret Twiford, who opened the service by welcoming viewers.
“Our theme for this year is ‘Praying God’s glory across the earth,’” Twiford said. “Our verse for this year is Habakkuk 2:14, ‘For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.’”
In closing, Twiford said that with all that’s going on in the world, this year’s theme was appropriate.
“That we pray for all the earth,” she said, pausing briefly between words for emphasis. “We might not be together in body, but we’re together in spirit and we know that our God is here, and we know that he hears our prayers.”
Corinth Baptist Pastor Farren Roper echoed Twiford’s welcome before turning over the service to the many prayers that followed.
Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker prayed for local and national government leaders.
“We give thanks for the United States and its government,” Parker prayed. “We hold up in prayer before you the men and women who are in positions of authority. We pray and intercede for the president, the representatives, the senators, judges of our land, the policemen and the policewomen, as well as the governors and mayors.
“And for all those who are in the authority over us in any way,” Parker added.
The mayor also acknowledged the coronavirus, the virus responsible for the respiratory disease COVID-19 that has caused more than 400 deaths in North Carolina as of Thursday.
“There’s mourning in America,” Parker said. “The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 1.3 million people in the United States and has caused more than 71,000 deaths. An unrelenting crush of cases and deaths are reported day by day.
“We pray that skillful and godly wisdom has entered into the heart of our president and discretion watches over him,” Parker said.
She asked God to “surround the president with men and women who make their hearts and ears attentive to Godly counsel and do that which is right in your sight.”
Catherine Edmonds, the superintendent of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, prayed for school staff, students and families.
“I offer this prayer of Thanksgiving for the many blessings we have,” Edmonds said. “A prayer of protection for our families and staff as we continue our efforts to educate and provide for our children.”
U.S. Navy Lt. Steven Lanclos, chaplain at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, said a prayer on behalf of the men and women serving in the nation’s armed services.
“Almighty God, strong tower and refuge of your people, we entreat your favor on the officers and all who are enlisted in the service of the defense of our country, on land and upon water and in the air,” he prayed. “Never spare us from being ordered into a war of aggression or oppression.”
Reggie Ponder, pastor at Cedar Grove and Oak Grove United Methodist churches and a reporter at The Daily Advance, prayed on behalf of all media.
“We are reminded of the importance of truth and we are reminded of the importance of those who work in the media, who work in the area of information, being committed not only to being honest and faithful purveyors and conveyors of fact and being disciplined by fact,” Ponder said. “But also, being willing to be servants of the truth, to seek the truth and to be committed to the truth.”
James Harrington, the mission strategist for the Chowan Baptist Association, said a prayer for church leadership and staff, asking God to provide them strength in this time of crisis.
“That you would strengthen them to be every bit as much as you need them to be right now,” Harrington said.
Saying a prayer for law enforcement was Eddie Buffaloe, Elizabeth City’s police chief.
Also providing prayers were Perry Dawson, the student minister at Corinth Baptist and Rhonda Cobb, manager of the Pasquotank County Farm Bureau. Lee Johnson, the director of outreach and discipleship at Corinth Baptist, provided the closing prayer.
As part of his first performance, Horner paid tribute to Twiford for her 25 years organizing the local National Day of Prayer.
Residents can watch the video of Thursday’s National Day of Prayer service online at facebook.com/corinthbaptistchurch1.