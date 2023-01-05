BARCO — Around two dozen people voiced unanimous support this week for one of four design proposals for a life-sized statue honoring the enslaved Revolutionary War hero known as “Currituck Jack.”
The group also unanimously voted at a meeting Wednesday night to have Currituck Jack’s dress depicted as that of the successful boat owner and landowner he became after purchasing his freedom.
Visit Currituck County is proposing to commission a statue honoring Currituck Jack that will be located at the Historic Jarvisburg Colored School in Jarvisburg. County commissioners voiced support last month for placing the statue at the site.
The winning depiction will show the Revolutionary War hero at the helm of a ship dressed like a boat owner from that time period. There will be an arch from the stern to the bow of bronze statue that is meant to portray that Currituck Jack’s life went full circle from a slave to a man who later bought his freedom and went on to prosper in life.
Visit Currituck is one of 10 agencies seeking a grant from the North Carolina-based Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation to pay for the Currituck Jack statue, which is expected to cost around $200,000. One of the other 10 applicants for the grant is a Chowan County-based group seeking to honor writer and abolitionist Harriet Jacobs who escaped her enslavement in Edenton.
Currituck Travel and Tourism Director Tameron Kugler said the deadline for submitting an application for the “all or nothing” grant” is Jan. 31. The winner is expected to be announced in May.
“We are on our way,” Kugler said following Wednesday’s vote. “We have a couple of things going for us. (Currituck Jack) was a Revolutionary War hero, he was an enslaved person who bought his freedom and he was from Currituck.”
Legend has it that Currituck Jack was 7 feet tall and weighed around 300 pounds. If Visit Currituck’s application is funded, the Currituck Jack statue will be around 7 feet tall and sit on a 3-foot concrete pedestal.
The base of the statue will have wording that “tells” Currituck Jack’s story,” Kugler said.
“I think what we want to put on the arch is something from his will, ‘Sell my ship, settle my debts,’” Kugler said. “In his will, (Currituck Jack), who had integrity and honesty, wanted to leave this world not owing anybody anything.”
The statue of Currituck Jack will be made of bronze while the ship will be made of concrete but colored in bronze. The arch will be made of galvanized steel and also be colored bronze.
“To do the whole piece in bronze (the cost) would be astronomical,” Kugler said.
Kugler, county staff and a structural engineer were scheduled to look at the Jarvisburg site today to make sure it is suitable. Kugler said underground utilities have to be identified and the engineer will make sure the soil can handle the weight of the statue.
“We have to figure out the best place to put it, that is visible but doesn’t obstruct the schoolhouse,” Kugler said. “Once we figure out where we want it we have to figure out if the soil can support the statue.”
Kugler is confident there won’t be any problems with the Jarvisburg site. But if there are, then the statue would be placed at the county’s library in Barco.
“We are going to do everything we can to make it happen at the Historic Jarvisburg Colored School,” Kugler said.
The group briefly discussed how Currituck Jack would be dressed before again unanimously voting for a “middleclass man” look of a free boat owner and landowner of the time period. Currituck Jack will be shown wearing a more formal coat and more formal pants. The other option was having Currituck Jack dressed as a common mariner before buying his freedom.
“This is an important decision because clothes make the man,” Kugler said before the vote.
Currituck Jack was a Black man enslaved by Henry White during the American Revolution in Currituck. He was able to buy his freedom after helping White and another man escape British captivity and take over a ship under the control of British naval forces.
In 1780, White, his brother-in-law Samuel Jasper and Currituck Jack set sail in a ship named the Polly from the Currituck Sound with plans to bring a cargo of supplies to Charleston, S.C., to support the war effort.
But the Polly was captured by a British warship whose crew decided to sail the Polly to New York and turn it over to British officials.
White, Jasper and Currituck Jack were placed in irons aboard the Polly but Currituck Jack convinced the British he would help them in exchange for his freedom. Once unchained, however, Currituck Jack freed White and Jasper and the three men took control of the Polly.
Currituck Jack was honored by the Continental Congress for his heroism and was later able to buy his freedom for $100 in Spanish gold.
Jarvisburg resident Reggie Saunders said he became interested in the project after hearing about Currituck Jack for the first time about a year ago.
“I was born and raised here in Currituck County and I didn’t know about Currituck Jack until this started,” Saunders said. “I think this is going to be beneficial for the county.”