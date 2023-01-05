Currituck Jack 1

Jarvisburg resident Reggie Saunders makes his choice for the design of a proposed statue that will honor Revolutionary War hero “Currituck Jack” during a meeting at the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension in Barco, Wednesday. If a grant Visit Currituck County is seeking is funded, the statue will be placed at the Historic Jarvisburg Colored School.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

BARCO — Around two dozen people voiced unanimous support this week for one of four design proposals for a life-sized statue honoring the enslaved Revolutionary War hero known as “Currituck Jack.”

The group also unanimously voted at a meeting Wednesday night to have Currituck Jack’s dress depicted as that of the successful boat owner and landowner he became after purchasing his freedom.