NEWLAND — For a second time this year, Newland residents have voted overwhelmingly to name a planned new park in the community "Newland Park."
Thursday's vote at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church to only name the park Newland Park received 44 of the 50 votes cast by residents.
Residents were given three options for the park's name: Newland Park, “Peet” Proctor Park — in honor of Newland native Hawthorne "Peet" Proctor — or “Peet” Proctor Newland Park. Six voted for "Peet" Proctor Newland Park option and none voted to just name it for Proctor.
The second meeting became necessary after County Commissioner Cecil Perry asked last month that the park's name include the name of Proctor, a retired U.S. Army major general and the North Carolina native and first African American to serve as the Army's quartermaster.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said the results of Thursday's vote by residents would be shared with county commissioners prior to their vote Monday on officially naming the park. The park will be at the site of the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park off U.S. Highway 158 in Newland.
The northern park has been unofficially tabbed the “Newland Park” ever since more 70 residents overwhelming voiced support for that name at a meeting with county officials last February.
But Perry asked the board to consider including Proctor in the park’s name. After Perry made his request, the board voted to hold Thursday’s meeting to get residents' input.
Perry said at Thursday’s meeting he has talked with Proctor about the park bearing his name. He noted that Proctor is also the only U.S. Army general ever from Pasquotank County.
“I happened to be General Proctor’s high school teacher,” Perry said. “I talk with General Proctor every day pretty much and I know what kind of man he is. In fact, he was with the Secretary of the Army two or three days ago. General Proctor has been all over this world, he is a national figure. I think he needs to be recognized.’’
Commissioner Sean Lavin, who represents Newland as the board's Northern Outside representative, had voiced support last month for naming the park Newland Park, noting that was the community's original wish. He said commissioners shouldn't name the park something else unless residents were now voicing a different opinion.
Perry took exception to that stance at Thursday's meeting. He was harshly critical of Lavin.
“Sean Lavin is always opposing anything that concerns African American people, anytime you talk about improving the community,” Perry said. “There are things that happen in this community that’s not good and we need to learn how to live together.”
Lavin responded by saying that possibly naming the park after Proctor was a change in direction from what the community earlier indicated and took exception to Perry’s remarks.
“I do want to be very clear about some things that were talked about,” Lavin said. “Because you have a difference of opinion with someone else on how to improve your community doesn’t make you a racist. That’s all I am going to say on that comment.’’
John Spence, a county resident, said before the vote that he was opposed to naming public facilities after individuals. He said the park should be named after the community it is in. He noted that the late county commissioner Raleigh Carver had donated the land for the Newland Volunteer Fire Department and that building is not named after him.
“That (Newland Park) shows more unity within the community,” Spence said.
After the vote Spence said he was not opposed to having a park amenity named after Proctor. He also suggested having a highway marker be placed in Newland honoring Proctor.
“Our opinion has been stated about the overall name of the park,” Spence said. “A pavilion, we could have something like that in Mr. Proctor’s honor. I would be interested in making a contribution to that myself. What (Proctor) has accomplished is a great feat.”
But life-long Newland resident Carlton Armstrong said he favored having Proctor’s name on the park because of his accomplishments.
“(Proctor) can be an example for everybody coming behind him and let them believe you can leave Millpond Road and get on (U.S. Highway) 158 and go all over the world,” Armstrong said. “There probably won’t be another person from Newland that has done as much for the government of United States. Give the man his flowers while he can smell them.”
Nora Mae Sanborn said she proposed naming the park Newland Park at the February meeting and didn’t want to see the name changed. She also supports recognizing Proctor and other people within the park.
“It is our community,” Sanborn said. “This park named Newland would be for our past residents, our current residents and our future residents. Having this park will entice other folks to move here and see that we have something to offer them.”