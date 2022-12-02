Newland Park meeting

An overwhelming majority of people attending a Pasquotank County meeting to name a park in Newland the "Newland Park" stand in favor of naming it that. The vote to name the park Newland Park was 44-6.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

NEWLAND — For a second time this year, Newland residents have voted overwhelmingly to name a planned new park in the community "Newland Park."

Thursday's vote at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church to only name the park Newland Park received 44 of the 50 votes cast by residents.