CAMDEN — Camden’s senior center reopened Monday and by the turnout, many residents were looking forward to using the center’s exercise room.
Camden’s Center for Active Adults reopened at 7 a.m. Monday under Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan for easing COVID-19 restrictions statewide.
“It went pretty well,” said Laura Jolley, senior center coordinator. “We probably had about 10 folks come inside to exercise.”
After checking her sign-in sheets, Jolley said the number of people using the center’s exercise room Monday was actually 12. While the center’s computer lab also was open Monday, no one signed in to use it, Jolley said.
Carl and Betty Heath were among the last group of residents to use the exercise room during the 3:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. session. Both are happy the center has reopened.
“Oh, I’m telling you I am,” said Betty, of her excitement to be able to use the center’s cardio machines again.
Under the reopening, the senior center’s hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to the center, those limited hours should allow staff time to clean and sanitize bathrooms and commonly touched spaces.
Because of continuing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, some preventive measures will remain in place. The following are some of those conditions, according to the center’s announcement:
• Center users must maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing between other participants both inside the building and in the center’s parking lot.
• Center users must wear facemasks at all times, unless they are actively exercising in the center’s exercise room;
• Center users must use hand sanitizer upon entering the building, and
• Center users will have their temperature taken upon arrival and those not feeling well are encouraged to stay home.
Classes or events that do not allow room for six feet of social distancing between participants will not be held. Class sizes will be limited to eight participants per class, and the exercise room will be limited to four participants per 45-minute sessions. The center’s computer lab will be limited to two participants per 45-minute sessions.
The center is located behind the Historic Courthouse in the county office complex at 117 N.C. Highway 343. For more information, view center’s announcement online at camdencountync.gov/departments/senior-center.