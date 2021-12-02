Three people were shot to death in a vehicle in Elizabeth City Thursday afternoon, an emergency responder has confirmed.
Few details were immediately available but the incident apparently happened at the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets around 5 p.m., the official said.
A person at the scene said law enforcement officers had blocked access to the neighborhood and were canvassing the area for gun shell casings.
The area where the shooting occurred is close to Perry Street where Andrew Brown Jr. was shot to death by sheriff's deputies serving drug-related and arrest warrants on April 21.