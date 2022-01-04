BARCO — An overflow crowd packed the Currituck Middle School auditorium Sunday afternoon for a memorial service for Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Chief Ryland Poyner.
Poyner died unexpectedly on Dec. 24 at age 66.
Around 100 firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and other public safety personnel from Currituck and surrounding counties lined the auditorium that was nearly filled to capacity.
Attendees entered the building under a giant American flag connected to two fire ladder trucks. The flag flapped briskly in the wind outside the school as they did so. About a dozen fire trucks and emergency medical services vehicles were parked nearby.
Poyner served as Crawford VFD chief for the past several years and had volunteered with the department for more than 40 years, He was also a 20-year paramedic for Currituck County Emergency Medical Services.
Poyner was not only remembered as a public servant but also as a dedicated husband, father, friend and mentor to others.
“Ryland devoted almost 40 years of his life to answer the call for service in this community,” said Keith Storf of the Crawford Township VFD. “(Poyner) earned the title of leader, mentor, friend and brother. Rest easy, chief: your brothers and sisters have the watch from here.’’
Poyner started with Crawford Township VFD in 1983, but Storf said few remember the exact date.
“I say sometime (in 1983) because in true Ryland form, he didn’t come to us the way most members do,” Storf said. “No application, no interview, no formal or informal process.”
Storf said in 1983 that a call went out for a structure fire in Barco. Newton Hampton was the fire chief at the time and knew Poyner could drive a large truck. Hampton sent Poyner to the fire station to pick up one of the fire trucks and drive it to the fire.
“Little did anyone know that request at that moment would shape and pave the road for the next 38 years of Ryland Poyner’s life,” Storf said. “That day Ryland Poyner became part of something special, a part of the Crawford Township family which he would cherish and love until the day he died.”
After joining the all-volunteer department, Poyner became a certified EMT with Crawford Township VFD and later became a certified paramedic.
“Ryland took all that knowledge and experience and began his career with Currituck County EMS,” Storf said. “As the years went by, Ryland continued to expand his knowledge and training and advanced through the ranks with the Crawford Township VFD.”
Storf then directly addressed Poyner’s family, including his wife, Luella, and daughter, Megan Waldrop.
“The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department thanks you for sharing an amazing man and friend for the past 40 years,” Storf said. “We hope you can find some solace knowing that the lessons and examples Ryland shared with so many will live on through others for generations to come.”
The Rev. Ken Robinson of the Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Grandy read a eulogy written by Poyner’s daughter. In the eulogy, Waldrop recounted several stories, including the time her father taught her to drive a stick shift at the age of 10.
Waldrop and her father both enjoyed competing in drag racing competitions. She described herself as the “biggest daddy’s girl” that grew up in the fire station. Waldrop is as paramedic with Pasquotank Camden-EMS and is a lieutenant and shift supervisor.
“My dad was a rock of stability in my childhood and a source of strength for our whole family,” Waldrop said. “Dad was my best friend and everything I have become in some way was influenced by him. I am blessed to know that my dad will live on in the knowledge he has been able to pass on to other people.”
The family received Poyner’s fire helmet and a folded American flag following the ceremony.