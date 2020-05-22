Shelley Vanhorn (left), manager at the Circle II restaurant, and Austin Mullis, a restaurant employee, illustrate Thursday how dine-in customers will be seated at every other table when the restaurant reopens next week. The Circle II is among the thousands of restaurants statewide that will reopen to dine-in customers as Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions takes effect today at 5 p.m.