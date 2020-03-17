Local restaurant and bar owners say the coronavirus crisis was already bad for business, and Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order banning all dine-in service for their patrons will only be even worse for their bottom line.
On Tuesday, Cooper ordered all restaurants and bars statewide closed to dine-in patrons until further notice. Although they will be allowed to continue takeout and delivery services, no restaurant or bar will be allowed to serve customers inside their establishment.
The move comes as North Carolina’s cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, climbed to 40 on Tuesday.
The ban on dine-in services, which is designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 by increasing so-called “social distancing,” will have a tremendous financial impact on the state’s restaurants and bars. For that reason, Cooper’s order on Tuesday also expanded unemployment benefits to help employees that the order will hurt.
Brad Chambers, manager of the Cypress Creek Grill, said he understands why Cooper imposed the ban on dine-in service. However, that doesn’t blunt the tremendous harm it’s going to do to businesses like his.
“Our clientele was down 25 percent over the weekend. By Monday, we saw 70 percent fewer customers,” he said.
While business is down, his operational costs haven’t changed.
“I still have to pay food reps, alcohol reps and linen companies who supply the items we offer customers everyday in this restaurant,” he said. “Today, we will decrease the items printed on the menu in order to fully use our fresh food.”
Those most significantly affected by the ban on dine-in service are his restaurant’s employees, he said.
“My staff includes single parents like me and some couples who work here,” he said. “Many of our hourly employees live paycheck-to-paycheck already and this situation won’t help them. This is a difficult time for restaurants.”
According to Chambers, restaurants like Cypress Creek will feel the impact of the sudden loss of customers for a long time. When a commercial fisherman contacted him to ask if he was ready to purchase additional fresh seafood, Chambers explained he couldn’t do so. Chambers often purchases flounder, crab and rock fish from local fishermen. But the loss of customer traffic means the restaurant won’t need to stock as much food as usual for the remainder of the week.
He noted that April 4th will mark the fourth anniversary of him and his dad, Leon Chambers, taking over ownership of Cypress Creek. The fact they continue to have a strong customer base means a lot to them, he said. But they are worried about the future, he said.
“We’re not only losing customers during this time, but losing income for the future,” he said. “I’ve lost catering opportunities from events like the Potato Festival that usually take place in the spring but have been canceled. That, too, hurts the seven employees who work here.”
Cypress Creek has tried to adjust to customer fears about dining out by delivering meals. For now, however, the restaurant isn’t planning any more deliveries.
“Customers are welcome to take out meals,” Chambers said.
Tony Dotson, manager of Van’s Pizza House on Hughes Boulevard spent the morning greeting customers and reflecting on the 13 years he’s worked at the locally owned restaurant. He, too, said he’s seen fewer customers over the last week.
Van’s staff of approximately 20 is divided between part-time and full-time employees, all of whom rely on the success of the restaurant for their livelihood, Dotson said. He said the restaurant’s staff have stepped up their routine cleaning duties in recent weeks, wiping down and disinfecting door handles and other fixtures customers might touch in the restaurant.
While the ban on dining service will obviously hurt his staff, Dotson also feels for his customers.
“There are some customers who come so often and order the same meals that I can start preparing their meal when I see them pull in the parking lot,” he said. “They smile when our waitresses promise the meal is on the way and ask ‘how’d you know what to cook for me?’”
Dotson said once the ban on dine-in service takes effect, Van’s will focus on providing customers meals the restaurant is known for: lasagna and specialty pizzas.
“They are still welcome to come to the register and pick up meals this afternoon,” he said. “Some customers are ordering for themselves and family members while eating out is still possible. We will also continue to cater for doctor’s offices and those working at the hospitals and other offices that remain open. Our waitresses can go out and deliver meals curbside.”
Elsewhere in Elizabeth City, Andy Montero said his Montero’s Restaurant and Bar will offer most of its full menu for take-out or curbside pickup Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Not every side item will be available, but for the most part the entire menu will be available,” Montero said. “We are going to take it day by day to see what the demand is. If the community needs us to be open later or earlier, we will do that. This is a shot in the dark for all of us, and not just restaurants. We are going to follow the lead of our community.”
Before Cooper ordered the dine-in ban in restaurants and bars, Montero’s started offering soup to-go for $10 a quart on Tuesday. The restaurant will offer four or five different soups each day beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
“We will have it until we run out,” Montero said. “It’s an opportunity for the community to stock their refrigerator or freezer. It’s an easy way to share food with a neighbor, an elderly family member, a family in need or a first responder. We will change it up to offer people some variety.”
Montero’s employs 20 full-time and 25 part-time employees but only five or six employees will be needed while the dine-in ban is in effect. Montero said he is looking at rotating employees and is exploring having the full staff “deep clean” and do building maintenance work at the restaurant until it fully reopens.
“This is unfortunate for everybody,” Montero said. “We are trying to figure this all out and make adjustments. We are trying to find things we can financially manage to keep employees working. If we can afford it, we want to keep our staff working. But that will rely on the success of our take-out and our soup program.’’
At least one local restaurant will likely be closed for the duration of the dine-in ban.
Marietta Anderson of Groupers Waterfront Grill said because of the ban, the restaurant will close its doors until further notice. Anderson said the largest percentage of Groupers’ customers dine in at the restaurant. Grouper’s staff didn’t plan to offer take-out meals or curbside service Tuesday evening, she said.
Among local bars, Ghost Harbor Brewing will remain open for retail sales of canned beer and growlers from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Brewery owner Thomas Reese said the brewery’s seven employees — three of whom are full time — will be used to “run the canning line really hard” and continue beer production.
“We will have beer to-go, and we are going to toy around with a delivery idea,” Reese said. “To-go orders are a small part of anybody’s business and you just hope you can make up what you can. We will continue to produce beer until we run out of storage capacity.’’
Palin’s Alley will remain open and Ghost Harbor and restaurants Hoppin Johnz and The Mills Bistro are encouraging people to get to-go food and beer and utilize the seating in the alley.