Most retail stores in the area that have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic had already started limiting the number of customers allowed inside even before Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest order mandated it.
Under Cooper’s new order, which takes effect Monday afternoon, retailers, pharmacies and other businesses will have to limit entry so that occupancy cannot be more than 20 percent of their fire-code capacity, or above 5 customers per 1,000 square feet.
The order, which lasts for 30 days, also requires retailers to mark out 6 feet of spacing in cashier lines and high-traffic areas. The rules are designed to enforce social distancing measures health officials say will protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Stores have been following their own guidelines and some were in the process Friday of determining what the new number of customers would be in order to comply with Cooper’s order.
Lowe’s home improvement store in Elizabeth City was voluntarily controlling access to the store Friday but a store manager said he had not yet determined what the new limit would be when the order goes into effect. He said he was working on that.
Customers seemed to take the measures in stride.
Waiting in line to get in Lowe’s, Perquimans County resident Gail Brown explained that she had worn a mask and gloves because she hadn’t known that the store would be implementing additional social distancing measures.
Brown said she hasn’t gotten out much lately because her husband has been doing most of their grocery shopping, but she came out Friday because she wanted to look at plants.
“I love plants,” she said.
Ron Coston of Hertford said he has been staying home most of the time, and only shopping occasionally.
Coston said he had started noticing in the past few days that most stores had started making aisles one way and limiting the number of customers. Those are good precautions to take, he said.
Coston said he was looking for supplies to complete some projects at home.
“I need some door handles and stuff,” he said.
Walmart media spokesperson Rebecca Thomason said the retail giant started limiting customers in its stores to five people per 1,000 square feet last Saturday. Walmart’s largest stores — Supercenters — range from 180,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet.
“That policy already has been implemented,” Thomason said. “There are some states with more strict measures and we are following those. We are keeping up with all local mandates.”
Customers can only enter and exit stores through one entrance, usually the grocery entrance, and a Walmart associate tracks the number of people entering and exiting a store on an iPad.
“We have built a program into an existing app on those iPads and that is what they are using to keep track of the numbers,” Thomason said.
Thomason also said that Walmart is making some aisles in some of its stores one-way in an effort to better distance customers from each other.
“We are doing everything we can to keep our customers and associates safe,” Thomason said.
Eric Smidt, owner and founder of Harbor Freight Tools, released a statement Friday explaining that the company’s stores are remaining open as an essential business but are making changes to reduce crowds and protect public health and safety.
The company is asking shoppers to order online at HarborFreight.com for everything other than immediate needs. In-store sale events are being postponed and coupons that expire this month or next are being extended through June 30.
Like other retailers, Harbor Freight has installed plexiglass shields at each register and is providing employees with gloves and masks. Thermometers are also being provided so that employees can take their own temperatures before their shifts.
Harbor Freight has also shortened store hours during the crisis. The shorter hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Easter Sunday store hours are noon to 5 p.m.