...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Firefighters from Camden County and Elizabeth City, along with emergency management personnel respond to a house fire on Duke Street, which is off Taylors Lane, in south Camden County, Tuesday evening.
CAMDEN — A retired Camden County magistrate died in a house fire in the Taylor's Beach community of Camden Tuesday evening.
Wilmot Sewell, believed to be in his late 70s, of the 100 block of Duke Street, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said Wednesday.
Sewell's wife, Shelia Sewell, also believed to be in her late 70s, was able to get out of the couple's burning house safely, Jones said. She was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City for treatment of smoke inhalation, he said.
Jones did not have an update on Shelia Sewell's medical condition. A spokeswoman for SAMC, however, said Wednesday that Sewell was "released in good condition."
According to Jones, the couple were at home Tuesday evening when the fire started. Shelia Sewell was in a room in the house working on her computer and Wilmot Sewell was on the back porch where he often watched TV, Jones said.
Between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., Shelia Sewell got up to check on her husband, Jones said. When she opened the door to the back porch, she was "engulfed with smoke and flames," Jones said.
Shelia Sewell was able to call 911 and report the fire but because of the smoke and flames was not able to get to her husband on the back porch, Jones said.
Firefighters from South Camden Volunteer Fire Department were the initial responding fire agency. They were joined by firefighters from the city of Elizabeth City and the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department in Currituck County, Jones said. Also responding was the Elizabeth City Fire Marshal's Office and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management.
When Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived, the house "was fully involved" with flames and smoke, according to an EMS report. A "79 (year-old female was) able to get out of the residence with some smoke inhalation (and) was transported by (a) second (EMS) unit called to (the) scene," the report states. A (79-year-old male) succumbed to (the) fire due to being wheelchair bound and in the porch area where (the) fire is thought to have started."
Jones said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Although it appears the fire started on the house's back porch, the fire's origin is also being investigated, he said. Jones said the Sewell's house was a "total loss" as a result of the fire.
Because the fire involved a fatality, the city Fire Marshal's Office has asked for assistance from both the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal's Office, Jones said, describing the request as routine.
According to Jones, Wilmot Sewell was "well-known" in Camden and had lived in the county since at least the early 1970s. Besides being a retired Camden County magistrate, he also was a retired master chief in the U.S. Navy.
Taylor's Beach is located in south Camden off N.C. Highway 343, just north of Shiloh. Duke Street is located at the southern end of Taylor's Lane.