...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CAMDEN — Two retiring Camden sheriff's deputies and retired Sheriff Tony Perry will be awarded their service pistols and badges following a decision by county commissioners last week.
Camden’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved three resolutions presented by Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones at the board’s Feb. 6 meeting. The resolutions authorize Jones to present Chief Deputy Rodney Meads and School Resource Officer Scott S. Wentz, and retired Sheriff Tony Perry each their service-issued Glock .357 pistols and badges.
“Traditionally speaking, when a law enforcement officer retires from a law enforcement agency, especially here in North Carolina, the agency will award the officer for their service to the state or to the county or the city, with the sidearm they carried during their tour of duty,” Jones said. “When I retired from the state Highway Patrol they issued me my last service weapon that I carried before I retired.”
Meads has served the last several years as chief deputy for Jones. He also served as chief deputy for Perry, who retired in 2018. Perry’s retirement prompted commissioners to appoint Meads as interim sheriff.
Seeking the position permanently, Meads ran against Jones in the May 2018 Republican primary but lost by a paper-thin margin. Jones, a retired North Carolina Highway Patrol officer, went on to defeat Democratic candidate Rick Trevena in that year’s general election.
Jones said presenting retiring officers with their service weapons is a small token of appreciation for their many years of service to North Carolina residents.
“I would humbly ask that you take that into consideration and pass these resolutions so we can award previous Sheriff Tony Perry his duty weapon, because I don’t think he ever received it, and outgoing Chief Deputy and previous Sheriff Rodney Meads, as well as our retiring SRO Deputy Scott Wentz,” Jones said.
Jones cited the state statute that allows law enforcement agencies to present retiring officers their service weapon and badge. He told commissioners the law does require the officer to pay a small fee, which is “more or less for formality.”
“(The Highway Patrol) charged me a dollar for the weapon,” Jones said.
The three resolutions approved last week require Meads, Wentz and Perry to each pay $1 for their service weapons.