CAMDEN — Two retiring Camden sheriff's deputies and retired Sheriff Tony Perry will be awarded their service pistols and badges following a decision by county commissioners last week.

Camden’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved three resolutions presented by Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones at the board’s Feb. 6 meeting. The resolutions authorize Jones to present Chief Deputy Rodney Meads and School Resource Officer Scott S. Wentz, and retired Sheriff Tony Perry each their service-issued Glock .357 pistols and badges.