After an absence of several years, the “Candy Bomber” is back in Elizabeth City, but it won’t be until next year the plane makes its popular chocolate bar drop.
The U.S. Air Force 1945 Douglas C-54 flew in and taxied to a stop at Elizabeth City Regional Airport on Monday.
The plane is one of more than 300 of its kind that dropped tons of food in West Berlin during an early Cold War Soviet blockade. The 15-month humanitarian operation began in 1948 and thwarted the Soviet attempt to starve out Western allies from Germany.
The C-54, titled the “Spirt of Freedom,” is a flying museum dedicated to the Berlin Airlift.
The plane got its “Candy Bomber” nickname because U.S. pilots like Gail Seymour Halvorsen also used to drop chocolate bars via miniature parachutes to German youngsters as they flew over Berlin.
Unlike during its previous visits, the C-54 won’t be open for public tours this visit. The plane is being parked at the Elizabeth City airport until Dec. 17, when it will participate in this year’s First Flight annual celebration at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kitty Hawk.
According to the Outer Banks Voice, the Candy Bomber is scheduled to make a candy drop on Dec. 19 at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo. That’s according to Karin Edmond, a Manteo resident and longtime friend of Halvorsen, the news site said. Edmond, who was at the Elizabeth City airport when the plane landed Monday, told a reporter about the scheduled Dec. 19 candy drop.
It has been at least since 2011 that Halvorsen, the famed retired Air Force colonel of the Berlin Airlift, made his candy drop over Elizabeth City. During the drop, the plane passes over the airport and drops chocolate bars attached to tiny parachutes.
Airport Manager Scott Hinton said Monday that the “Candy Bomber” candy drop will happen next October during the airport’s First in Flight celebration.
The C-54 that arrived Monday is not the same C-54 plane that has visited Elizabeth City in past Candy Bomber events. Hinton said the previous plane was damaged in a tornado while parked at an airfield in South Carolina in April 2020.
“This is the same type of plane; it was built in 1945,” Hinton said. “But this particular aircraft is actually more significant to the history of the Berlin Airlift because it took part in the airlift for more than a year.”
Hinton said the C-54 that arrived Monday is based in New Jersey but doesn’t stay there for very long.
“It goes from event to event,” he said, noting it most recently stopped in at an air show in Monroe.
The new plane was fresh from receiving a new coat of silver paint when it landed in Elizabeth City, Monday, Hinton said.