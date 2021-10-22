Coming back to Elizabeth City State University for Homecoming festivities filled a two-year void for retired U.S. Navy Capt. Tony Swain.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Homecoming last year but Swain and his wife, Dr. Joy Swain, arrived in Elizabeth City on Thursday for the Mr. and Ms. Alumni coronation at the K.E. White Center.
The event kicked off three days of Homecoming activities for the Swains and gives them a chance to catch up with former classmates, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers, friends, family and even some current students.
“This is a blessing to be here to see friends,” Swain said. “I was able to stop by and see my mom in South Mills and my brother was out there farming.’’
Swain is a 1982 graduate of the university and now lives with his wife in Bowie, Maryland. He served 30 years in the Navy and held several private sector jobs before officially retiring last year to take on yet another role.
“I’m a fulltime grandfather,” Swain said. “My granddaughter was born in August of last year and I retired in September.”
Swain is a lifetime member of the ECSU Alumni Association and that service to ECSU remains strong as the South Mills native serves as president of the Washington, D.C. ECSU Alumni Association.
“Homecoming is a time for fellowship and hopefully we raise some money for the next generation of kids,” Swain said. “This is a beautiful place. I worked hard for the kids and everybody knows I am raising money for the kids that are attending ECSU and for the next generation.”
Swain said he plans to meet with ECSU students from the Washington, D.C. area during Homecoming activities.
“I am looking forward to seeing them this weekend as well,” Swain said. “I’m ready to talk with them and looking forward to seeing how well they are doing.’’
ESCU graduate Arnold Copeland said he was “ecstatic” about Homecoming being held in person this year. Copeland is a 1989 ECSU graduate and lives in Chesapeake, Virginia.
“Everybody can get back together and have that Viking Pride,” Copeland said. “We will be able to get that Viking Pride energy rolling again.”
Mayor Bettie Parker, a 1971 ESCU graduate, said not having Homecoming last year was disappointing but necessary because of the pandemic. She expects that alumni and friends of the university will make up for the lost time this weekend.
“Being able to come together once more to lock hearts and minds and share our past experiences at ECSU, along with what has transpired since graduation, is always an awesome reunion,” Parker said.
This year’s Homecoming is even more special for Parker.
“It has been 50 years since my classmates and I walked across the stage in Williams Hall and received our college degrees,” Parker said. “It was an exciting time then, and it will be an exciting time now as we come together to celebrate our accomplishments of a half-century.”
Parker was a long-time high school math teacher before she was first elected as a county commissioner and then mayor, and says that ECSU prepared her for both of her careers. Parker is currently in her second term as mayor.
“My favorite part of Homecoming as mayor is being a living example of what is achievable as a graduate of an accredited HBCU like Elizabeth City State University,” Parker said. “I am proud to have attended a relatively small university that prepared me to be an accomplished high school mathematics teacher. It also instilled values that gave me confidence in pursuing other venues in society where I could effectively serve the people in my community.”
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffiuex said Homecoming is usually the top weekend of the year for overnight visitation in the city.
“The economic impact is pretty significant,” Ruffieux said. “This year may be a little different because they have not been able to have as many events that they have in the past. But it is great to see events happening even if they are a little bit smaller.”
Hampton Inn Guest Services Manager Ashley Camaiore said the hotel is nearly full with most guests arriving Friday and departing Sunday.
“It’s pretty busy,” Camaiore said.
Parker said ECSU Homecoming has a huge economic impact on the city.
“Many of the alumni will stay for as many as four days or more,” Parker said. “Money spent at the hotels and inns, restaurants and retail businesses and even at the grocery stores in preparation for tailgating will be economically beneficial for our city and the tourism commission.”