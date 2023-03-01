Elizabeth City City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request Monday night that will pave the way for an apartment complex on Ehringhaus Street.
Despite stormwater concerns expressed by several councilors, council rezoned seven different parcels on seven acres to the city’s apartment district. The parcels were previously zoned residential, general business and industrial.
The rezoning could allow Kill Devil Hills developer Sumit Gupta to construct up to 155 apartment units on the site, interim Community Development Director Reggie Goodson told City Council. Gupta, who heads SAGA, is also the developer on the long-dormant Southern Hotel renovation project at the corner of Main and Road streets.
The parcels are on the north side of West Ehringhaus Street between McArthur and Elcinoca drives. The Green Clean Express Auto Wash is adjacent to some of the seven parcels at 1404 West Ehringhaus Street.
The city’s Planning Commission unanimously voted on Feb. 7 to recommend the rezoning’s approval.
Gupta has not yet submitted a site plan for the project but Goodson said concerns about flooding or other issues such as sewer capacity and increased traffic concerns would be addressed by the city’s Technical Review Committee during that process. Goodson said local state Department of Transportation officials are part of the TRC.
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs said he had been approached by several people about potential flooding problems and questioned that if the rezoning was approved that the project would be “past us,” meaning the council.
“At that point in time it would remain at the staff level,” Biggs said. “If it meets the criteria staff has to let it go (forward). Whatever is in that permitted use chart is what they can put in there. I have a lot of concerns that I have not yet got comfortable with.”
Goodson and City Attorney William Morgan both responded by saying it was within City’s Council right to take a look at the site plans for the project.
“This does not come back to you automatically,” Goodson said. “But you can call this site plan back up (from TRC) to be reviewed by the council if you have concerns about it. At that point it is your site plan.’’
“That does give the council as the elected body a second look at the project,” Morgan added.
First Ward Councilor Joe Peel noted that if the project moves forward that there are multiple levels of design and review by the state and “all types of engineers.”
“They don’t get to do what they want to do,” Peel said.
Third Ward Councilor Katherine Felton also expressed concerns about drainage, but said if they can be addressed that the project should move forward.
“We definitely need additional housing,” Felton said.
In approving the rezoning, council requested that it be updated on the project’s site plans.