HERTFORD — The board of directors for a new charter school for students in grades K-3 has delayed the school's opening by a year, citing setbacks it says were related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Elaine Riddick Charter School Board of Directors made the announcement of the delayed opening over the weekend.
In a press release, the board said it had "worked diligently to open" the Hertford-based public charter school this year. However, the school said it encountered "major delays" in construction and in obtaining an education certificate of occupancy by Aug. 17.
Diana Powell, chairwoman of the Riddick school's board, said the school has notified parents of students enrolled for the school year that starts this month of its decision so they can make alternate plans.
"We deeply regret the series of facilities issues which has resulted in the decision to delay opening," she said. "We will keep parents and the public informed of our opening plans for the 2021-2022 school year.”
Tony Riddick, the board's vice chairman and whose mother, a victim of North Carolina's eugenics program, is the school's namesake, also apologized to parents and students for the delay.
"We deeply regret that we have to delay opening for one year. We thank all our supporters, including parents and students who enrolled for the opening year,” he said.
Donnie McQueen, the school's information officer and manager, said the school thanked the N.C. Charter School Advisory Board, the state Office of Charter Schools, and the State Board of Education for their support of the Riddick school.