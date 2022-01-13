HERTFORD — The chairman of the Elaine Riddick Charter School Board said this week that state officials’ rejection of the school’s fast-track application did not derail efforts to establish the school.
“Yes, of course, we’re obligated to our youth,” Riddick responded when asked if the school is still moving forward with plans to open. “We’ve been obligated and educating youth in Perquimans since 2002.”
The State Board of Education voted unanimously on Jan. 5 to deny fast-track status to the Elaine Riddick Charter School.
Riddick said the immediate effect of last week’s decision by the state school board is that “the youth will continue to suffer educationally and parents still won’t have school choice in Perquimans County.”
Riddick also sought to place his argument for the need for the charter school in a national context and not merely a local one.
“As the county continues to suffer so will the nation as a whole,” Riddick said. “There is a direct correlation between education and crime. Michelle Alexander writes about this extensively in her book ‘The New Jim Crow’ — school-to-prison pipeline. We know that we can make a tremendous difference.”
State officials said this week that because the fast-track application was denied, the charter school must reapply and essentially begin the approval process all over again.
Riddick said the school’s team will continue to push for opening the school as soon as possible.
“We will continue to work very hard at trying to get the state to see the necessity and the urgency,” Riddick said. “It’s very unfortunate that this matter is solely in the hands of the state. With that being said the opening is at the mercy of the state.”
Riddick also said the Elaine Riddick Charter School plans to continue working with Don McQueen and Torchlight Academy Schools LLC despite state board action last week that terminated the charter of Torchlight-operated Three Rivers Academy in Bertie County.
“Torchlight Academy has been making a tremendous positive impact with students for nearly 20 years,” Riddick said. “Our board certainly sees Torchlight as part of the formula. Torchlight knows this terrain very well. When you combine the terrain with a support team that has been teaching a very diverse body of students it becomes a very strong bond that is designed to produce high yield.”
Riddick said he’s “shocked” by the state school board’s decision to close the Bertie school and deny fast-track approval to the Elaine Riddick school.
“Quite frankly I’m still in shock with what the state has done,” he said. “Especially knowing and understanding the need for school choice and considering the high marks that Torchlight has received in the past.
“I will say that the state board doesn’t always get it right,” he continued. “Sometimes the state will make decisions that don’t support the best interest of the people. People within our government are prone to error.”