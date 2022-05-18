Camden Commissioner Clayton Riggs was the lone incumbent county commissioner to lose his re-election bid in Tuesday's primary election.
While Barry Overman and Cecil Perry won their primary races against Republican and Democratic opponents, respectively, in Pasquotank County, and Republicans Owen Etheridge and Mike Payment fended off GOP challengers in Currituck, Riggs lost to first-time candidate Troy Leary in their GOP primary contest.
Leary in fact won convincingly, defeating the incumbent by nearly 600 votes. Leary finished with 1,053 votes or 69.19% to Riggs' 469 votes or 30.81%.
"They're ready for a change," Leary said, referring to voters in the county when reached Wednesday.
Leary said he had good people backing him in the campaign. He had a lot of good, hard-working volunteers, he said.
Leary said he thinks voters may have wanted someone younger and some "fresh blood" on the board.
He's said he is looking forward to becoming a county commissioner.
"I think we'll have some new ones coming in and I think we should work well together," Leary said. "I was born and raised in Camden County and I just want to do what's best for the people of the county — just be that people person."
Riggs agreed that the outcome pointed to a desire for change.
"I think people were ready for a change," Riggs said.
He said that beginning with his service on the Camden Board of Adjustment and continuing with his time as a county commissioner he has been involved with county government since 2000.
Riggs said he believes voter unhappiness about the pace of development in the county was a big factor in the outcome.
"People are not happy with the development," Riggs said. "They're mad about development, but we can't stop that."
Riggs said Camden faces the same challenge that Currituck does because of proximity to Chesapeake, Virginia.
"There is no way to stop people from coming down and buying land and building houses," Riggs said.
"The bottom line is it's time for a change," Riggs said. "I've given a lot of good years and it's time to let somebody else have it."
Also in Camden, Whitney “Sissy” Aydlett won her primary race against fellow Republican Ronald Inge for the at-large seat being vacated by Tom White, who did not seek re-election.
Aydlett, a sitting Camden Board of Education member, garnered 849 votes or 53.63% to Inge's 734 or 46.37%. She is only the fourth woman to win election to the Camden Board of Commissioners.
Both Leary and Aydlett essentially won election on Tuesday since no Democrat filed for the Shiloh or at-large seats. A potential unaffiliated candidate for the Shiloh seat did not turn in the required number of signatures to get on the November ballot by Tuesday's deadline, Elections Director Elaine Best said.
Aydlett said she thought voters appreciated her service during two terms on the school board.
"I would like to think that they responded well to my campaign because of the way that I have served over the past eight years, even though it was in a different capacity," Aydlett said.
Aydlett said she has tried to serve the people.
Once Aydlett joins the board she will join another woman who is already serving as a county commissioner, Tiffney White.
Although several women have served as county commissioner in Camden previously, it is believed that this will be the first time two women have been county commissioners at the same time in Camden.
Although Aydlett as a school board member has sometimes been in sharp disagreement with some county commissioners over school-related issues, she said she will be able to work well with other commissioners. The key is to be respectful when there are disagreements, she said.
"We aren't always going to agree," Aydlett said, noting school board members don't always agree on everything either.
"I just want to thank the citizens of Camden County for believing in me, and I will do my very best," Aydlett said.
In Currituck, incumbent Commissioner Owen Etheridge won re-election to his District 5 seat, defeating challengers Leigh Reagan-Smith and Jim Hutson. Etheridge collected 1,279 votes or 46.42% of the total cast. Reagan-Smith finished with 897 votes or 32.56% while Hutson had 579 votes or 21%.
Etheridge said he believes voters responded favorably to the way he interacts with citizens.
"I think I have always tried to treat people with dignity, treat them fairly, equitably and with respect," Etheridge said. "I may not always agree with them but they know that they have my ear, and I respond to them."
Etheridge said his is looking forward to continuing to serve as a county commissioner.
"I think Currituck's best days are ahead of us," he said.
"The biggest challenge is being able to build the infrastructure that we need and keep the tax burden manageable for the citizens that pay the bills," Etheridge said.
Etheridge said he thinks the county has made a good start on what needs to be done and just needs to follow through.
With no Democrat filing for Etheridge's seat, he was essentially elected to new term on Tuesday.
In Currituck’s other GOP primary race on Tuesday, incumbent Mike Payment easily won his party's renomination to his District 3 seat, defeating challenger Kim Moore by a 2-1 margin. Payment finished with 1,857 votes or 66.75% to Moore's 925 votes or 33.25%.
Payment, who is serving his second term as a county commissioner and currently serves as the board's chairman, said he believes voters were generally satisfied with the way he makes decisions and how he does his job as a commissioner. He said he has heard a lot of concern about the need to have infrastructure in place to keep up with development, and he said he agrees with that view.
"I think they like me as a person," Payment added.
In Perquimans County, the only local race on Tuesday’s ballot was the nonpartisan Board of Education election for three seats. First-time candidates Kristy Corprew and Matt Winslow finished first and second, followed by incumbent school board member Anne White. Barbara Huddleston finished fourth, followed by Gracie Felton and Dave Silva.
Corprew finished with 764 votes or 34.73%, Winslow garnered 497 votes or 22.59%, and White had 469 votes or 21.32%. Huddleston collected 321 votes or 14.59%, Felton garnered 76 votes or 3.45% and Silva had 70 votes or 3.18%.