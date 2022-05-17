With one exception, Tuesday was a good day to be an incumbent county commissioner in the area.
Of the five incumbent commissioners on the ballot in Tuesday's primary, only Clayton Riggs in Camden lost his contested race.
In Pasquotank County, incumbent GOP At-large Commissioner Barry Overman won his party's nod for another four-year term, finishing first in a three-candidate race for two seats.
Overman collected 1,579 votes or 39.58%. First-time candidate Wayne Parker finished second, garnering 1,365 votes or 34.22%. Carl Witten, another first-time candidate, finished third, collecting 1,045 votes or 26.20%.
Overman and Parker will now face Democrat Charles Jordan in the fall general election. The top two vote-getters will win the two at-large seats.
Also in Pasquotank, longtime Commissioner Cecil Perry edged challenger Linwood Gallop to retain his Southern Inside seat, collecting 513 votes to Gallop's 477 votes. Perry garnered 51.82% of the total vote to Gallop's 48.18%. Perry essentially won re-election because no Republican has filed for the seat.
In the GOP primary for the Shiloh commission seat in Camden, challenger Troy Leary won convincingly, defeating the incumbent Riggs by nearly 600 votes. Leary finished with 1,053 votes or 69.19% to Riggs' 469 votes or 30.81%.
Also in Camden, Whitney “Sissy” Aydlett won her primary race against fellow Republican Ronald Inge for the at-large seat being vacated by Tom White, who did not seek re-election.
Aydlett, a sitting Camden Board of Education member, garnered 849 votes or 53.63% to Inge's 734 or 46.37%. She is only the third woman in modern times to win election to the Camden Board of Commissioners.
Both Leary and Aydlett essentially won election on Tuesday since no Democrat filed for the Shiloh or at-large seats. A potential unaffiliated candidate for the Shiloh seat did not turn in the required number of signatures to get on the November ballot by Tuesday's deadline, Elections Director Elaine Best said.
In Currituck, incumbent Commissioner Owen Etheridge won re-election to his District 5 seat, defeating challengers Leigh Reagan-Smith and Jim Hutson. Etheridge collected 1,279 votes or 46.42% of the total cast. Reagan-Smith finished with 897 votes or 32.56% while Hutson had 579 votes or 21%.
In Currituck’s other GOP primary race on Tuesday, incumbent Mike Payment easily won re-election to his District 3 seat, defeating challenger Kim Moore by a 2-1 margin. Payment finished with 1,857 votes or 66.75% to Moore's 925 votes or 33.25%.
With no Democrats filing for either of the two seats, Etheridge and Payment were essentially elected to new terms on Tuesday.
In Perquimans County, the only local race on Tuesday’s ballot was the nonpartisan Board of Education election for three seats. First-time candidates Kristy Corprew and Matt Winslow finished first and second, followed by incumbent school board member Anne White. Barbara Huddleston finished fourth, followed by Gracie Felton and Dave Silva.
Corprew finished with 764 votes or 34.73%, Winslow garnered 497 votes or 22.59%, and White had 469 votes or 21.32%. Huddleston collected 321 votes or 14.59%, Felton garnered 76 votes or 3.45% and Silva had 70 votes or 3.18%.