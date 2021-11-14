The traditional sounds of the Christmas season include the ringing of bells at Salvation Army red kettles — a stark reminder that for millions of Americans facing hunger, eviction or worse, the holidays are not always bright.
Fortunately, the Salvation Army continues to provide help where it can. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Salvation Army in Elizabeth City has provided 8,000 meals, 3,000 food boxes, 295 nights of shelter and $117,253 in rent and utility assistance.
Local Salvation Army officials are expecting even more area residents to need the group's help this holiday season. They're already gearing up for the need by seeking 100 bell ringers for its red kettle sites which open this month.
Three red kettle sites opened last week: at the Food Lion grocery store on Hughes Boulevard, the Belk store at Southgate Park on Ehringhaus Street and Hobby Lobby at Tanglewood Pavilions.
Toni Sawyer, community development and relations manager for the Elizabeth City Salvation Army, said generous donations helped the Salvation Army meet the needs of many area residents last year. That's despite the fact the Salvation Army had fewer volunteer bell ringers at its red kettle sites.
Sawyer said people used other methods to make their donations to the charitable group. For example, donors can now contribute by simply texting "KETTLES" to the number 51555. And from their privacy of their home, they can also ask their Amazon Alexa device to make a donation to the charitable group.
Another option that doesn't require visiting a kettle site involves "enlisting in Love's Army": donors make a sustaining gift of $25 per month to the Salvation Army. And for the first time ever, donors can also make contributions in cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.
Even those who do visit kettles and don't have cash or want to make a contact-less contribution can do so. Just tap a tag on the kettle with your smartphone and follow the instructions once the Salvation Army's website opens. Payments are accepted through either Apply Pay, Google Pay, PayPal or Venmo.
With COVID-19 cases now declining as more people get vaccinated, Sawyer said the Salvation Army is hoping to see a good number of its former volunteer bell-ringers return this year.
“There are civic clubs that ring the bells every year, people from churches and some individuals," she said.
Even before COVID, however, the Salvation Army was having to hire workers to ring bells at its kettle sites to supplement its ranks of volunteers. One new thing the Salvation Army is trying is kettle sponsorships, Sawyer said.
The way it works, a donor makes a $100 contribution to cover the cost of paying a bell ringer to collect donations at a kettle for one day. If the business or organization has a logo, it can be placed near the kettle to advertise the sponsorship.
The Salvation Army also plans to host its Angel Tree program again this year. Under the program, the names of area children whose families need help at Christmas are written on a tag, along with that child's particular Christmas gift wish. To protect the child's privacy, only their first name is printed. The tags are then attached to Christmas trees that are posted at area businesses.
Donors then select a tag or tags from the tree and shop for the item or items on the tag. Items should be purchased for the Angel Tree program by Dec. 11, Sawyer said.
“After you’ve completed shopping, take the tag back to the place where you found the Angel Tree or drop it off at our office" at 602 N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, she said. "Be sure to tape the tag to your bag(s) of purchased items so we will know who you shopped for."
According to a Salvation Army press release, the organization helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a variety of social services. Those include providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and clothing and shelter for people in need.
“We service eight surrounding counties in the Albemarle region," Sawyer said. "Volunteers and donors are important to our mission during the holidays and services we provide throughout the year."
To volunteer or find out more about the local Salvation Army's red kettle drive and Angel Tree programs, visit https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/elizabethcity/.