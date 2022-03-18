Some locals say rising prices in stores and at the gas pump have caused them to take a careful look at their spending.
Shannon Bryant said she has seen a 30 percent increase in prices recently. It has affected her lifestyle to some degree, she acknowledged during an interview in a parking lot outside a grocery store in Elizabeth City Friday.
"I think a lot more before I go out, like 'do I really need this?'" she said.
Bryant said she is looking closely at the price of everything she buys now.
"I definitely do that," she said. "I think it has put a curb on what I am doing right now. I think it has had that effect on everybody."
The Bureau of Labor Statistics last week week reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.8 percent in February. It's up 7.9 percent over the last twelve months, marking the highest point it has been in 40 years.
In an attempt to curb inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaled it plans up to six more rate hikes this year. While the quarter-point rate hike and the others — the first since the recession in 2008 — are designed to trim inflation, they also will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.
Hank Krebs, who said he has always looked for the best deals on everything he buys anyway, said he is a lot more careful now in planning his shopping trips. He makes a list before he goes anywhere, he said.
Krebs said periods of inflation are part of the regular economic cycle and he expects prices to come back down before too much longer.
"It's bound to happen sometimes, just the way the economy works," he said, referring to the current inflation.
Ernest Parker also noted that prices tend to go up and down in cycles. He said he believes the cycle will bring prices back down before much longer.
"I see a lot of things going up," Parker said. "But it's about to get better."
According to The Associated Press, the Federal Reserve does expect inflation to remain higher than normal for the remainder of the year. The Fed is projecting inflation will end the year at 4.3%, far above the central bank's 2% annual target.
Latasha Kee said rising prices have influenced her spending and how she thinks about shopping.
"It's just costing more so I have to cut back on some things," Kee said.
She said she has noticed higher food prices both at the grocery store and in restaurants.
Kee said driving is one area where she has tried to be especially frugal.
"I try to get everything at one time when I go out," she said.