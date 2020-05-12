With vendors spaced farther apart and shoppers dressed in facemasks and Latex gloves, Saturday’s opening of the Downtown Waterfront Market was different from previous market openings.
But social distancing measures aside, the 12th opening of Elizabeth City’s spring and summer market was little different from previous openings. Shoppers were happy for the opportunity to buy fresh meats and produce and vendors were happy for the boost in business.
“Very good,” replied Ken Beale, when asked how business had been at his Painted Turtle Produce booth at Mariners’ Wharf Park. “We sold out of our corn and all our strawberries are gone.”
Business was so good, in fact, a number of Beale’s customers were having to use their credit or debit cards to pay the exact amount for their purchases.
“It’s been good enough that I’ve run out of change,” said Beale, who owns and operates Painted Turtle Produce in Weeksville. Helping Beale at his booth was his 11-year-old granddaughter, Makayla Williams.
Amy Danforth of Elizabeth City had just purchased zucchini and other vegetables from Beale’s booth. She was happy the market opened and said she will shop there again this summer.
“I plan on doing it more because I like to support our local farmers,” she said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, market officials implemented several measures to protect the safety of shoppers and vendors. The perimeter of the park was lined with ropes to prevent random flow of shoppers into and out of the market area. Customers entered through one opening and exited another, and arrows spray-painted on the grass directed them along a one-way path around the vendors.
Shoppers were required to wear some form of face covering, but were provided gloves and hand sanitizer.
Under normal circumstances the waterfront market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday throughout the summer. However, the next waterfront market will not be until Saturday, May 23, said market coordinator Stacy Williams.
“Maybe we’ll have lesser restrictions by then,” said Williams, who was referring to the state’s plan to phaseout restrictions on businesses and individual movement during the pandemic.
Williams, who also is the senior center superintendent for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department, said the department wanted to ease back into reopening the market. That’s why vendor participation was limited to nine and only included businesses that offered priority needs, such as vegetables and meat.
Despite those limitations, residents were excited the market was back open, Williams said.
“They’re so excited to see it,” she said.
Another shopper pleased to see the market open was Elizabeth City resident Ramona Gilbert.
“Oh, I’m so glad,” Gilbert said. “I like it being outside in the sun.”
Saturday morning was filled with sunshine but a decent breeze forced officials to take down the vendor tents.
Gilbert said she’s been doing just about all her grocery shopping during the pandemic at farm markets.
“To me that’s the best way to do it right now,” she said.
Sandra Vann, with Vann Premium Pork, was on hand Saturday selling fresh pork products, like hot breakfast sausage and bacon. Vann’s family runs a small farm in Gates County, but the drive over Saturday morning for the market was worth the trip, she said.
“It’s been very good,” said Vann, whose booth featured a sign listing her menu of fresh pork products. Many of the items had a line through them, indicating they were sold out.
Vann said business has been going well for her during the pandemic. Many people don’t want to shop in crowded grocery stores, and when they do many stores may be out or running low on fresh meat, she said. More importantly, shoppers find comfort in knowing their food is produced locally.
“People want to know where their meat is coming from,” Vann said.
One popular vendor who was making a repeat performance from previous markets was Andrew Stagikas, of Stag’s Sauces, by Soulshine Garden.
Stagikas had several bottles of his homemade barbecue and hot sauces available. One of his sauces, the Stout Grilling Sauce, is made with beer from local craft brewery Ghost Harbor Brewery. He said business had been going well for him and he was glad to be back at the market.
Other vendors on hand Saturday included CandyCoatedSweetz, River City Microgreens, Sweet Exposures, Nadeau Farms and Doggie Delights. The Currituck Master Gardeners were also on hand selling potted flowers and plants.