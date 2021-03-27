With prime landscaping season around the corner, River City CDC officials say May is an appropriate time to open the nonprofit’s new jobs training center.
“It’s a good time because spring is landscaping season,” said Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, president and CEO of River City Community Development Corp.
Landscaping is one of two job training courses that will be taught to people 18 and older at River City CDC’s new Northeast NC Trades Training Center. Additional job training will prepare people for careers in the plumbing trade.
Lynn Ricks, who has 25 years experience in marketing and telecommunications in the corporate sector, has been hired to run the center as program coordinator. On Thursday, Ricks and Jarvis-Mackey said a ribbon cutting for the center is scheduled for May 6. They also plan to hold an open house throughout the day for the community to tour the 3,000-square-foot facility.
Jarvis-Mackey said River City is still compiling the training center’s instructional curriculum, as well as recruiting students and assessing classroom equipment and furniture needs. The two said the training center has generated support among the community, particularly among plumbing and landscaping companies who’ve provided input on the skills they’d like the center to teach. Jarvis-Mackey is confident enough students will enroll in the free training before the start of classes in May.
“I think we’ll be able to do the recruitment we need to do in a timely manner,” she said.
Ricks said the initial class in each trade will have smaller enrollment numbers. That’s to allow time for instructors and River City CDC officials to ease their way into the program.
Classroom time will include a considerable amount of hands-on learning for the students, while remaining instruction will focus on classroom learning. Students also will tool identification, safety standards and OSHA guidelines, how to start a business and other useful information.
Ricks said the center will also use the time to teach students life skills, such as conflict management, customer service and how to apply for a business license.
Each training class will include about 140 classroom hours to be performed about two nights a week over several weeks. Jarvis-Mackey said that was decided so the center could accommodate residents who were working other jobs while attending training. Ricks said based on feedback they’ve received from plumbing and landscaping companies, students will spend about 70% of their time learning hands-on. The remaining time will be in a traditional classroom environment.
“They need more hands-on (training) and less book training,” Ricks said, of what companies have told her. “The hands-on is the most important part.”
Construction of the training center is near complete at 307 W. Ehringhaus Street adjacent to River City CDC’s YouthBuild facility. The center is housed in a blue and gray, 3,000-square-foot building on the site of the former Sonic Drive-In. Two large classrooms, one for each trade and each with room for equipment will comprise the bulk of the center. Additional space includes an office area and restrooms.
The center will address the job needs of underemployed and underserved populations of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, according to RCCDC’s grant proposal to the Golden LEAF Foundation.
Golden LEAF provided a $500,000 grant to cover the project’s start-up costs, which includes the cost of building construction. Local firm A.R. Chesson was in charge of construction.