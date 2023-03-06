...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Evening...
Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, with north to
northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity
values dropping to 25 to 35 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels, will lead
to an increased fire danger risk this afternoon and evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Elizabeth City City Council has approved submitting an application to the local Tourism Development Authority seeking money for the River City Skippers summer baseball team.
The application to the TDA is for $2,500 and the appropriation, if granted, would come out of the city’s allotment of occupancy tax money collected by the authority. At the end of 2022, the city had around $379,000 it could use for tourism-related expenditures.
The Skippers are the newest team in the Old North State League that is comprised of college baseball players.
The team is expecting to have revenue of around $153,000 for its 25 planned home games. The Skippers expect to sell $75,000 worth of sponsorships and have ticket sales of $62,500.
The Skippers are estimating expenses of almost $136,000, with $78,000 for operating expenses. Most of those expenses are $47,250 for team supplies and $27,000 for travel.
Administrative expenses are expected to be $24,000, all allocated to salaries. The team also expects to spend $33,500 on marketing, including $10,000 in social media expenses.
The application for the TDA money states the team will host around 30 players from all across the country from late May to late July.
One of the questions on the TDA application asks if the team has the potential to attract new overnight visitors.
“Yes,” the application states. “Not only are we hosting 30 players but we will likely be playing teams that will have to have overnight stays as well. We are planning promotions and special nights dedicated to keeping people in Elizabeth City overnight.”
The application also states that the Skippers will host food trucks throughout the season and that the team is working with local breweries to sell beer during games.
“We want to provide another great option for entertainment in the summer and increase the number of things that attract people to Elizabeth City,” the team's application states.
The Skippers will play their home games at Holmes Field at Knobbs Creek. The city is leasing the field to the team for $200 a game.