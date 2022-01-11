River Road Middle School students were on a remote learning schedule again Tuesday, the second day in a row classes weren't held in person at the school.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools said on its Facebook page said the change was again in response to COVID-related staff shortages.
As a result of the switch to remote learning on Tuesday, all RRMS home and away athletic games and activities scheduled for Tuesday were canceled and will be rescheduled. Meals for students were also picked up at the school between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
River Road Middle was the only school in the ECPPS district following a remote-learning schedule the first two days of this week. School officials continue to monitor COVID-related absences in the district, according to the Facebook post.
It was not immediately clear if RRMS will be returning to in-person classes this week. A school spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.