Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, citing staffing absences related to COVID-19, will offer remote learning at one school on Monday.
Students at River Road Middle School will follow a remote-learning schedule on Monday, ECPPS said in a Facebook post.
As a result, meals for RRMS students will be available for pickup at the school from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and all home and away RRMS athletic games and activities scheduled Monday will be rescheduled.
School administrators will follow up with staff and students regarding specific information about the remote learning schedule and meal pickup, the district said.
ECPPS noted that River Road Middle School is the only school in the district slated to follow a remote-learning schedule on Monday.
On Friday, both Pasquotank County High School and Northeastern High School followed remote-learning schedules because of staffing shortages related to COVID-19.
ECPPS officials said they will continue to monitor the surge in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in its eight-county health district since Tuesday. Of that number, nearly a fifth were reported in Pasquotank County. Pasquotank also reported 181 active COVID cases on Friday, nearly double the number reported on Tuesday.