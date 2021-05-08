A local civil rights leader renewed his call on Saturday for Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten to resign, criticizing the sheriff for authorizing deployment of a tactical unit to help deliver a drug-related search warrant at Andrew Brown Jr.'s house last month.
Three of the seven deputies helping deliver the warrant fired their weapons at Brown within minutes of arriving at his Perry Street house, killing the Elizabeth City man as eyewitnesses say he was attempting to flee deputies in his vehicle.
Keith Rivers, who is a leader in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People but said he was speaking Saturday in his role as a member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, blasted Wooten's decision to send a heavily armed tactical unit into a residential neighborhood near an elementary school that then fired weapons.
Rivers noted that one bullet fired from the deputies' weapons entered a neighbor's house.
"If that ain't reason enough to resign, Sheriff Wooten, I don't know what is," Rivers said.
Rivers, president of the Pasquotank NAACP, previously called for Wooten's resignation during a news conference held the weekend after Brown's April 21 fatal shooting.
Rivers said the local chapter of the NAACP believed Wooten had not been transparent and had not provided information to the public or even to Brown’s family about why he was shot and killed.
“Sheriff Wooten has failed to transparently communicate with the community regarding the body camera footage, and a plethora of issues surrounding the killing,” the NAACP’s letter seeking Wooten’s resignation read. “His response to this killing shows that he does not possess the ability to efficiently and effectively lead the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office while ensuring the safety of the community at large.”
The letter went on to say that Wooten “had not provided transparent communication with the family of Andrew Brown Jr., the immediate community, or the Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP. ... Therefore, in response to his laissez-faire leadership, and inability to effectively uphold the mission statement of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office we humbly request his resignation.”
Wooten responded later that he had no intention of resigning.
“I will not resign and quit on the very community that elected me,” he said in a press release. “I will continue to be a leader in this community and do my job.”
On Saturday, Rivers made his second public call for Wooten's resignation during a rally held by clergy leaders from North Carolina and Virginia to demand justice and transparency for Brown's family.
The Rev. William Barber, one of the speakers at the rally, said protests in the wake of Brown's death have been nonviolent, peaceful and persistent.
Barber followed up Rivers' comments with questions about the training of local officers in SWAT-like tactics: Who trained them? How were they trained? he asked.
The Daily Advance submitted questions to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office seeking comment for this story but did not receive an immediate response Saturday afternoon.