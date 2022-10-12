Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 11:21 pm
Freeman
Rivers
Elizabeth City City Council has voted to rehire Montre Freeman as city manager a year after he was fired from the same job.
Mayor Kirk Rivers broke a 4-4 tie vote to offer the city's vacant manager's job to Freeman Wednesday following City Council's interviews with the former manager and one other finalist at City Hall.
Voting to rehire Freeman were 2nd Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs, Third Ward Councilors Kem Spence and Katherine Felton and Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton.
Voting against rehiring Freeman were First Ward Councilors Johnson Biggs and Joe Peel, 2nd Ward Councilwoman Rose Whitehurst and Fourth Ward Councilwoman Barbara Baxter.
Terms of Freeman's rehiring were not immediately available. But he was being paid $140,000 annually when he was fired without cause Sept. 30, 2021, by a previous city council.
Only Walton and Spence remain from that previous council. Both were re-elected in May to two-year terms.
