City employees in Elizabeth City may get a modest pay hike in July.
Mayor Kirk Rivers asked City Manager Montre Freeman Monday to bring City Council a proposal to add a small pay hike to the city’s next fiscal budget which begins July 1.
Any pay hike would likely resemble the $500 one-time lump sum increase city employees received in the current fiscal budget, which they received with their second pay check last July.
Freeman last week did not include a pay hike for city employees in his proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget but instead told City Council that a pay and salary compression study would be conducted for possible pay increases in the 2024-25 budget.
But Rivers said near the end of a two-hour budget work session Monday that city employees need a pay raise. He emphasized that he would not support raising property tax rates to fund a pay hike, saying it should instead come from cuts in Freeman’s proposed budget.
Freeman said earlier in the work session that he took a conservative approach in estimating revenue in his proposed $23.2 million General Fund budget, which is around $186,000 less than the current budget.
“I’m trying to cut where we are at right now so we can at least do what we did last year, a one-time payment,” Freeman said.
Rivers also said he would like all department directors to review vacancies in their respective departments and determine if all of the positions need to be filled in the next fiscal year.
“Where are we at in being fully staffed?” Rivers asked. “If (a department) has five vacancies and we really don’t need five we could change the salaries from five to three. What positions does your department not need? There is a plus savings right there.”
Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence echoed Rivers’ call that the employees need to get some sort of raise in the city’s next budget.
“If you take care of your people, your people will take care of you,” Spence said. “I am always in favor of doing something for our staff. I don’t think we have an employee who works for the city being paid what they are worth, in my opinion.’’
Last year’s $500 pay raise equated to 1% of the city’s total budget for employee salaries and it was spread evenly across the board so all employees received the same amount. City Council asked Freeman for a similar proposal in next year’s budget.
After a quick calculation, Freeman estimated that an even across-the-board pay hike similar to this year’s 1% bump in total salary expenditures would cost around $196,000. He said he would bring back a proposal to the next budget work session.
“Whatever we did last year, 1%, or we could double that,” Rivers said, expressing his choice for an employee pay raise. “We either cut things out or we don’t do it.”
Freeman’s proposed General Fund budget calls for taking $500,000 from the city’s reserves to balance the budget. Councilors Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs expressed concerns about the move, noting it will reduce the city’s reserves.
The just completed 2020-21 audit shows that the city’s unassigned General Fund balance was around $2.5 million, or 11.3% of total General Fund expenditures.
The state’s Local Government Commission staff said last week the city’s fund balance available in the General Fund is significantly below the average of 46% for municipalities with similar-size revenues.
The unassigned General Fund balance is money that hasn’t been set aside for anything and cushions the city against unexpected expenses or losses of revenue in its General Fund.
The city is still in the process of completing the past due 2021-22 audit so that fund balance could change. That audit is expected to be completed in June.
“That’s a lot of money,” Peel said of the $500,000. “We should be building it rather than spending it.”
“If we don’t know what the fund balance is currently, I don’t know how we take $500,000 out of it,” Biggs added. “I don’t know how we use that as a revenue stream. I would caution against going into Fund Balance given our current financial position.”
Freeman said the ultimate decision to dip into the fund balance would be up to City Council.
“Whatever decision you make as a council that is what we will do,” Freeman said.
While Freeman’s proposed General Fund budget is less than the current fiscal year several departments will see increases.
Community Development is seeing a 24% increase from $347,507 to $430,406 in Freeman’s proposed budget. Freeman said some of the jump is for salary increases for three vacancies in the department.
Community Development is currently looking to hire a director and two planning positions. Freeman said the city is having a hard time hiring qualified applicants and that the pay for the positions needs to be increased.
Former Community Development Director Kellen Long was making $84,000 and the city currently has the position advertised at between $84,000 and $130,000.
“The old salary range did not get us anything,” Freeman said. “That is what that funding is.”
There are also two new positions in Information Technology, including one for cybersecurity.
“There are only three people (in IT) and for an organization like this I need that to be significantly larger,” Freeman said.