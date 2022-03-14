Keith Rivers (right), president of the Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP, speaks at an April 24 press conference where he called for the resignation of Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten. The press conference was held at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church and was called by Harry Daniels, the attorney representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was fatally shot by at Pasquotank deputies April 21.
Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers told City Council Monday night that city officials have denied the organization a “parade-walk application” on the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three county Sheriff’s Office deputies.
During public comments at Monday’s council meeting, Rivers said that the NAACP filed the parade permit for April 21 on March 1 for what he called a “Journey for Justice.”
Rivers said a week after submitting the parade application he received a call from Deputy City Clerk Doris Walton advising him the request had been denied.
“The reason for the disapproval by the interim city manager (Ralph Clark) was based on the recommendations of the interim police chief as well as the fire chief’s disapproval,” Rivers told City Council.
Rivers said no city “executive person” called to discuss any alternative actions or discuss any other plan.
“It is our hope that Elizabeth City is not using a selective process of what to approve or disapprove,” Rivers said. “It is our hope that all organizations are being screened equally and not driven by personal bias.”
No city official discussed reasons why the permit was denied immediately following Rivers’ comments.
Clark said after Monday's meeting that he denied the permit based on concerns that the parade would block traffic and create safety hazards, saying he had the final “say so” in the matter.
“It was not clear enough if it was going to be just a walk from one place to the other or would they stop and block traffic,” Clark said, referring to persons participating in the NAACP parade-walk. “If we go back to the results from some of the past permits they got some of them have stopped and blocked traffic. We don’t have the manpower to deal with rerouting traffic. And everything else.’’