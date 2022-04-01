City officials on Friday requested a meeting with Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers to discuss two options for a march on the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Rivers said Friday afternoon he received the email and that he is willing to meet with interim City Manager Richard Hicks and interim police Chief Larry James. A date for the meeting has not been set.
The city last month denied request from the NAACP to hold a “Journey for Justice” march on April 21. Brown, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21, 2021, as they attempted to serve warrants at Brown’s residence.
But any possible march on April 21 will not be held on any North Carolina Department of Transportation-maintained roadways in the city, which would include Ehringhaus and Water streets.
Interim City Manager Richard Hicks said in a March 24 memo to City Council and Mayor Bettie Parker that he believes the city can’t issue a permit on its own for a march on state-maintained roadways. Any such permit must also gain approval of NCDOT.
“I don’t believe the city manager has the authority to issue a permit that would disrupt traffic on an NCDOT roadway without their prior approval,” Hicks said.
The policy on the NCDOT website states that non-governmental entities must submit a application for a parade or other similar events that are going to block a roadway, lane or shoulder to the NCDOT division engineer for their approval at least 60 days prior to the event.
Many of the protest marches that were permitted by former City Manager Montre Freeman last year in the weeks following Brown’s death had routes on NCDOT roadways.
Asked Friday if he believes Freeman violated NCDOT’s policy regarding the issuing of those permits, Hicks said “I can’t speak for him.”
“I am of the opinion that I do not have the legal authority to close a state-owned and maintained roadway,” Hicks said. “I have not done so in my working career.”
City Attorney William Morgan said Friday he does not recall any conversations with Freeman regarding parade permits or NCDOT policy despite them talking often in the aftermath of Brown’s shooting. He said he has not researched the NCDOT policy in the past.
“I have never had to deal with that issue before,” Morgan said. “I just don’t know.”
After being read the NCDOT policy by The Daily Advance, Morgan said that permits last year allowing marches on NCDOT roadways probably should not have been issued.
“The policy speaks for itself,” Morgan said. “Based what you are telling me that is certainly consistent with their policy that they should not have been issued unless permission was attained.”
Rivers said the first time he heard of the NCDOT policy was when he read Hicks’ March 24 memo. Rivers was copied by Hicks on the memo on that day.
“There is nowhere on the (city) permit (application) that says this (NCDOT approval) has to happen,” Rivers said. “This came out of the clear blue sky. This is something we have never heard of before. I have never heard of the DOT rule.”
Former interim City Manager Ralph Clark denied the NAACP’s permit on March 7 based on concerns that the parade would block traffic and create safety hazards.
In his March 24 memo, Hicks offered up two different options for the NAACP’s “Journey for Justice” event. The first would allow the NAACP to host an event at Waterfront Park on April 21.
“The park would be closed for attendees to gather there for the event,” Hicks wrote.
The second option is to allow the NAACP to host an event at Enfield Park which would also include a march to 421 Perry Street, which is where Brown lived and was shot to death by deputies.
The route would take marchers from the park toward Brooks Avenue. From Brooks Avenue, marchers would walk toward the intersection of Perry Street and Roanoke Avenue where they would cross onto Perry Street.
The marchers would then take the same route back to Enfield Park. No vehicles would be allowed to accompany the marchers and city police officers would be positioned at various intersections along the route.
In his letter to Rivers on Friday, James said the city was open to discuss those two options as well as any alternatives that Rivers may have.
“We both know and fully acknowledge this day has an emotional impact on our city,” James wrote to Rivers on Friday. “We would like to find a remedy and/or mutual agreement in this matter.”
Rivers said he was open to talking with city officials about their proposal.
“I will meet with anybody and I always try to have conversations with people to try and find an agreement,” Rivers said. “They could have picked up the phone and called.”