TORNADO WATCH 277 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND
DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO
WORCESTER
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX
NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
ACCOMACK CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY
SOUTHAMPTON SURRY YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BUSCH GARDENS,
CAMBRIDGE, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY, CENTERVILLE,
CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHINCOTEAGUE, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, COURTLAND, CRISFIELD, CROAKER, CURRITUCK,
DEEP CREEK, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EWELL, EXMORE,
FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT,
GREAT BRIDGE, GREENBACKVILLE, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORNTOWN,
HORSESHOE, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, KILMARNOCK, LANCASTER, LEWISETTA,
LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, MOUNT PLEASANT,
NEW CHURCH, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK,
OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH,
PRINCESS ANNE, QUITSNA, SAINT JOHNS, SALISBURY, SHARON,
SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA, VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Camden,
Pasquotank, Perquimans, central Currituck and central Chowan Counties
through 130 PM EDT...
At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hertford, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State
University, South Mills, Chapanoke, Indiantown, Morgans Corner, Snug
Harbor, Burgess, Nixonton, Whitehall Shores, Belvidere, Pasquotank,
Bob White Fork, Holiday Island, Horseshoe, Drummond Point and
Pierceville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts
are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and
blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other
light outdoor objects.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EDT for northeastern
North Carolina.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Kirk Rivers avoided a runoff in Elizabeth City’s mayor race and was declared the unofficial winner after 31 provisional ballots were counted from the May 17 election Friday morning.
The state Board of Elections still has to officially certify the results.
But the counting of the provisional ballots was a moot point as second-place finisher Jeannie Young announced Thursday that she would not ask for a runoff regardless the outcome of the counting of provisional ballots.
Rivers eclipsed the 50%-plus-one-vote margin and avoided a runoff by three votes after the provisional ballots were counted at the Pasquotank Board of Elections office. Rivers and Young both received 11 provisional votes while third-place finisher Christina Williams got nine.
Rivers finished the race with 1,359 votes, or 50.1%. Young was next with 979 votes (36.1%) while Williams got 369 votes (13.6%). There were also four write-in votes.
Young called Rivers Thursday before she officially announced that she would not ask for a runoff and he said the two had a productive conversation.
“She said that she looks forward to working together to make Elizabeth City the best that it can be in moving the city forward,” Rivers said.
Rivers and the next City Council, which will have six new councilors, won’t be sworn in until around June 15 but the mayor-elect said he has already hit the ground running.
Rivers said the first priority is to get up to speed on the city’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1. Rivers and the six newly elected councilors will attend a budget work session with the current City Council on June 6. They will then meet with interim City Manager Richard Hicks shortly after the June 6 meeting for more budget discussions.
Hicks is proposing a $22.7 million general fund budget that cuts property taxes by 15 cents and has no water and sewer fee increases. The plan proposes spending more than $1 million less than the city’s current $23.8 million general fund budget.
“We want to make sure we meet the deadline of June 30, and getting the budget approved will be (new) City Council’s first order of business,” Rivers said. “Our goal is, and I believe with the (new) council that we have, we will be forging ahead immediately with getting a grasp of the budget. We plan to roll up our sleeves to make Elizabeth City the best city in the United States.”