Kirk Rivers avoided a runoff in Elizabeth City’s mayor race and was declared the unofficial winner after 31 provisional ballots were counted from the May 17 election Friday morning.

The state Board of Elections still has to officially certify the results.

But the counting of the provisional ballots was a moot point as second-place finisher Jeannie Young announced Thursday that she would not ask for a runoff regardless the outcome of the counting of provisional ballots.

Rivers eclipsed the 50%-plus-one-vote margin and avoided a runoff by three votes after the provisional ballots were counted at the Pasquotank Board of Elections office. Rivers and Young both received 11 provisional votes while third-place finisher Christina Williams got nine.

Rivers finished the race with 1,359 votes, or 50.1%. Young was next with 979 votes (36.1%) while Williams got 369 votes (13.6%). There were also four write-in votes.

Young called Rivers Thursday before she officially announced that she would not ask for a runoff and he said the two had a productive conversation.


“She said that she looks forward to working together to make Elizabeth City the best that it can be in moving the city forward,” Rivers said.

Rivers and the next City Council, which will have six new councilors, won’t be sworn in until around June 15 but the mayor-elect said he has already hit the ground running.

Rivers said the first priority is to get up to speed on the city’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1. Rivers and the six newly elected councilors will attend a budget work session with the current City Council on June 6. They will then meet with interim City Manager Richard Hicks shortly after the June 6 meeting for more budget discussions.

Hicks is proposing a $22.7 million general fund budget that cuts property taxes by 15 cents and has no water and sewer fee increases. The plan proposes spending more than $1 million less than the city’s current $23.8 million general fund budget.

“We want to make sure we meet the deadline of June 30, and getting the budget approved will be (new) City Council’s first order of business,” Rivers said. “Our goal is, and I believe with the (new) council that we have, we will be forging ahead immediately with getting a grasp of the budget. We plan to roll up our sleeves to make Elizabeth City the best city in the United States.”