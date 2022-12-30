Mayor Kirk Rivers said Friday he stands by the city of Elizabeth City’s decision to follow a long-standing Christmas tradition and host an Employees Recognition Dinner even as the city’s financial woes continue.
Rivers said the dinner held Friday, Dec. 23, at Seven Sounds Brewery cost $11,500, which was $200 less than what the city budgeted for the event. The cost of the annual dinner has been over $10,000 in previous years, he said. The cost of last year’s dinner was $12,500.
Rivers said rumors that city employees attending the dinner were fed steak and shrimp and were provided alcohol at the city’s expense are false. He said the meal included a meal of chicken and fish with side dishes. The city only provided tea and water but employees could purchase their own beer, he said.
Rivers said he fully supported holding the dinner, saying the city needed to show its support for its employees. He noted that the current budget only provided employees a one-time bonus of $500 in a time of high inflation.
“Our employees have done a great job and this (dinner) let them know that we appreciate them,” Rivers said. “We have to recognize that all our employees from the Public Utilities Department, to the Electric Department to the police and fire and other departments, are all essential employees. You have to treat your employees well.
“I stand by the Christmas Party,” Rivers continued. “Our city employees have had to make sacrifices to make sure our city runs. If the employees feel that they are appreciated and we can take care of them when we can, they will appreciate that.”
Rivers said the city provided employees with a ham at some previous Christmas parties. This year, however, the city gave away approximately 60 door prizes donated by local businesses. The DJ was a city employee who donated his services, Rivers said.
“There were gift cards from $10 to $100,” Rivers said. “Employees came up to me and told me that this was the best Christmas party ever.”
The city also announced the winner of its “Biggest Loser” contest, an initiative to promote healthy living through weight loss. The city also gave out yearly service pins to employees as well as honoring workers who retired during the year.
“We are encouraging our employees to get healthy through losing weight,” Rivers said. “We tied all these things in.”
Rivers also said that meals were delivered to city workers who were on duty during the party by City Manager Montre Freeman and other city staff.