Mayor Kirk Rivers said Friday he stands by the city of Elizabeth City’s decision to follow a long-standing Christmas tradition and host an Employees Recognition Dinner even as the city’s financial woes continue.

Rivers said the dinner held Friday, Dec. 23, at Seven Sounds Brewery cost $11,500, which was $200 less than what the city budgeted for the event. The cost of the annual dinner has been over $10,000 in previous years, he said. The cost of last year’s dinner was $12,500.