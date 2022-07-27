...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110
expected.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A power outage that's disrupted power to parts of Elizabeth City, including the ECSU campus, was caused by an outage on the Dominion Power system, Mayor Kirk Rivers said today.
Rivers, who was attending an ncIMPACT Initiative program on economic mobility at the K.E. White Center, told the audience sitting in the dark at the event that Dominion Power was working to fix the outage, and that after then, city utility workers would work to restore power in areas of the city currently without it.
Areas of the city lost power following a thunderstorm that passed over the city around 2:30 p.m.
Dominion's power outage map had not yet identified the specific areas of the outage at 3:50 p.m.