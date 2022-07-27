A power outage that's disrupted power to parts of Elizabeth City, including the ECSU campus, was caused by an outage on the Dominion Power system, Mayor Kirk Rivers said today.

Rivers, who was attending an ncIMPACT Initiative program on economic mobility at the K.E. White Center, told the audience sitting in the dark at the event that Dominion Power was working to fix the outage, and that after then, city utility workers would work to restore power in areas of the city currently without it.  