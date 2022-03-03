The leader of daily protests in Elizabeth City over Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting last April has filed to run for mayor in the city's May 17 election.
Kirk Rivers filed for mayor at the Pasquotank Board of Elections office on Thursday.
Rivers, a former city councilor whose mother also served on City Council back in the 1990s, is the second candidate to file for mayor in the upcoming election. Jeannie Young, a 1st Ward city councilwoman, filed last year.
Current Mayor Bettie Parker has already announced that she doesn't plan to seek a fourth term as mayor.
Rivers led or participated in protests of Brown’s shooting death every day after they began on April 21, 2021. He and three other protesters were arrested by city police in early May and charged with impeding traffic as they marched on Ehringhaus Street calling for release of sheriff’s deputies’ body camera footage in Brown’s shooting death.
Meanwhile, a sixth candidate has filed to run for one of two City Council seats from the Fourth Ward in the May 17 election.
Sandra White filed Tuesday and joins incumbent Johnnie Walton and challengers Roger James, Barbara Baxter, Bennie Murphy and Donald Spencer in the race.
Tara White and Angela Cobb both filed for the two Inside Corporate Limits Board of Education seats this week. That election will be held in November.
A second GOP primary for commissioner in Currituck has developed as Kim Moore has filed for the District 3 race. Incumbent Mike Payment has filed for re-election.
The District 5 Republican commissioner’s race in the county now has three candidates. Jim Hutson joins incumbent Owen Etheridge and Leigh Reagan-Smith in the race.
There will also be at least one contested commissioner’s race in Currituck in November. Democrat Claywood Wilson filed for the at-large seat currently held by Republican Kevin McCord. McCord has not yet drawn a GOP primary challenger.
State Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Hertford, filed to run in the new 1st District. Valerie Jordan of Warrenton is also seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat.
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, has also filed for the 1st District seat.