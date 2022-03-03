A community activist who helped lead daily protests in Elizabeth City over Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting last April has filed to run for mayor in the city’s May 17 election.
Kirk Rivers filed for mayor at the Pasquotank Board of Elections office on Thursday, the next to the last day of the filing period. Filing for the upcoming election ends today at noon.
Rivers, a former city councilor whose mother also served on City Council back in the 1990s, is the second candidate to file for mayor in the upcoming election.
Jeannie Young, a 1st Ward city councilwoman, filed in December before filing was suspended because of lawsuits over the drawing of the state’s legislative and congressional districts. Young could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.
Current Mayor Bettie Parker has already announced that she doesn’t plan to seek a fourth term as mayor.
Rivers led or participated in protests of Brown’s shooting death every day after they began on April 21, 2021. He and three other protesters were arrested by city police in early May and charged with impeding traffic as they marched on Ehringhaus Street calling for release of sheriff’s deputies’ body camera footage in Brown’s shooting death.
Brown, who was unarmed, was shot to death in his car by three deputies as they were attempting to serve him with drug-related arrest and search warrants. None of the deputies were charged in Brown’s shooting death because District Attorney Andrew Womble said Brown had put their lives at risk by driving his vehicle toward them.
Rivers said Thursday he is running for mayor in part to bring stability to the city. If elected, Rivers said he plans to push City Council to immediately resume the search for a permanent city manager.
Rivers cited the city’s infrastructure needs and the construction of Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital in the city as some of the reasons why Elizabeth City needs a permanent city manager.
Council agreed in a closed session in January to suspend its months-long search for a permanent manager and instead look for a long-term interim manager who could lead the city for up to a year.
Council hired Richard Hicks last month to serve as interim manager until the end of the year. Hicks will replace current interim manager Ralph Clark, who was hired last fall after City Council fired manager Montre Freeman.
“Changing from one interim manager to the next interim manager is not in the best interests of our citizens,” Rivers said. “We need a (permanent) manager that can work on these projects from the start to the finish. We are talking big investments and we don’t want an interim for a year.”
Rivers said another goal if elected is to promote economic development in the city, including advocating for small businesses. He said if the city can expand its tax base then taxes could possibly be lowered for city residents.
“We want to build Elizabeth City, lay out a vision for the next 15 years,” Rivers said. “We want to build up small businesses because they are the backbone of our city. We sometimes overlook them but we need to make sure that we listen to our small businesses.”
In other filings on Thursday, Democratic Southern Inside Commissioner Cecil Perry filed for re-election Thursday. That sets up a primary race with community activist Linwood Gallop, who filed for the Southern Inside seat in December before filing was suspended.
Also in Pasquotank on Thursday, Andrea Rosewall filed for an Outside Corporate Limits seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education for the election that will be held in November. Also filing this week were Tara White and Angela Cobb, both of whom filed for the two Inside Corporate Limits Board of Education seats.
Incumbent board members Pam Pureza, who currently holds an Inside Corporate Limits seat, and Sharon Warden, the board’s chairwoman who holds an Outside Corporate Limits seat, filed for re-election last week.
Democrat Monique Ferebee also filed for Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court. That sets up a November matchup up with Jennifer Thompson, a registered Republican.
Meanwhile, a sixth candidate has filed to run for one of two City Council seats from the Fourth Ward. Sandra White filed Tuesday and joins incumbent Johnnie Walton and challengers Roger James, Barbara Baxter, Bennie Murphy and Donald Spencer in the race.
A second GOP primary for commissioner in Currituck has developed as Kim Moore has filed for the District 3 race. Incumbent Mike Payment has filed for re-election.
The District 5 Republican commissioners race in the county now has three candidates. Jim Hutson joins incumbent Owen Etheridge and Leigh Reagan-Smith in the race.
There will also be at least one contested commissioner’s race in Currituck in November. Democrat Claywood Wilson filed for the at-large seat currently held by Republican Kevin McCord. McCord has not yet drawn a GOP primary challenger.
State Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Hertford, filed to run in the new 1st District. Valerie Jordan of Warrenton is also seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat.
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, has also filed for the 1st District seat.
In Perquimans County, Democrat Keith M. Nowell filed for one of the three open seats on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners.
No new candidates filed in Camden County. However, unaffiliated candidate Gary Wayne Overton began a petition drive this week to get on the November ballot as a candidate for the Shiloh seat on the Camden Board of Commissioners. Overton needs to turn in 310 certified signatures to the Camden Board of Elections before noon on May 17 to qualify for the ballot, Elections Director Elaine Best said.
There were no additional filings in Chowan County on Thursday.