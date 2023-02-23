Mayor Kirk Rivers vowed in his first State of the City address Wednesday afternoon that city officials will complete future annual audits of the city’s finances in a timely manner.
Rivers also said that City Council does not plan to increase property taxes in the next fiscal year and that city officials are looking into different cost-savings measures.
Although Rivers did not mention it in his live address broadcast on the city’s website, a “State of the City Report” provided to The Daily Advance after his address indicates one cost-saving measure under consideration is outsourcing the city’s garbage collection service to private business.
Rivers lauded the work that the current City Council has done since being sworn in last June, saying Elizabeth City is moving in the right direction. He offered a list of accomplishments, including money being spent on infrastructure improvements and an increase in building permits.
Rivers described the city as the cultural, economic and education hub of northeastern North Carolina.
“As the star goes up, the star will continue to let everyone in our state know that when you look to the northeast you will see a rising star,” Rivers said. “That star is Elizabeth City.”
Ensuring sound fiscal responsibility is one of seven goals that City Council has established for the coming year, Rivers said. Moving forward, the city will have its books audited by the annual state-mandated deadline of Oct. 31, he said.
The city has not submitted its audit to the state’s Local Government Commission for the 2020-21 fiscal year that was due on Oct. 31, 2021. The city also missed last year’s Oct. 31 deadline for submitting its audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year. That’s because the 2020-21 audit isn’t complete.
The city is currently on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List because of those past-due audits.
City officials said almost two weeks ago that the city has submitted the needed information for the first past-due audit to its outside auditor. Rivers expects PB Mares to complete the audit in the next several weeks.
Rivers put the blame on the two past-due audits on the lack of a permanent city manager for over a year and high turnover in the city Finance Department. Those problems have been solved by the hiring of Finance Director Alicia Steward and City Manager Montre Freeman, Rivers said.
Freeman was rehired by the current City Council last October after being terminated by the previous council on Sept. 30, 2021 after nine months in the position. Freeman was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 23, 2021, about two months before the first of the two past-due audits was supposed to be submitted to the LGC.
The city had three interim managers after Freeman was placed on administrative leave, one of whom was the city’s police chief at the time.
“Turnover in the (finance) director’s position and the city manager’s position caused a lack of oversight for the audit to be turned in on time,” Rivers said. “This council was given a difficult burden to bear with audit issues, delinquent bank reconciliations and financial concerns to sort out. The audits were late but this council has accepted the task to make sure we move forward.”
Rivers said that City Council will correct any audit findings and pledged that the city will continue to work with the state. He said the current council has provided extra resources to ensure the audits are correct and accurate.
“We will continue to make sure we are moving forward and that we don’t get in this position again,” Rivers said. “I have been on the phone with the LGC. The City Council has made sure that we have not tried to have deaf ears or have enemies by saying or doing things that are not in the spirit of cooperation.”
Rivers said the city’s Community Development Department had issued 270 building permits since November and that 24 of those were for new single-family homes with an estimated construction valuation of almost $5 million. He said the department has also issued zoning permits to 13 new businesses.
“The city is growing,” Rivers said.
Rivers said other City Council goals for 2023 are to improve the city’s infrastructure, strengthen inter-governmental relationships, provide activities for seniors and youth, deliver quality and cost-effective services, improve public safety and increase economic development.