022423_eda_stateOfCity1.jpeg

Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers delivers his first “State of the City” address inside council chambers at City Hall, Wednesday afternoon. Ensuring sound fiscal responsibility is one of seven goals that City Council has established for the coming year, Rivers said. Moving forward, the city will have its books audited by the annual state-mandated deadline of Oct. 31, he said.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Mayor Kirk Rivers vowed in his first State of the City address Wednesday afternoon that city officials will complete future annual audits of the city’s finances in a timely manner.

Rivers also said that City Council does not plan to increase property taxes in the next fiscal year and that city officials are looking into different cost-savings measures.