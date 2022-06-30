Interim City Manager Richard Hicks has resigned, Mayor Kirk Rivers confirmed this morning.
Rivers said he received an email from Hicks last night stating an intention to resign but did not have the email in front of him when reached this morning.
Rivers seemed taken aback by Hicks' decision.
"I'm on my way to City Hall right now to find out what's going on," he said.
Third Ward Councilman Kem Spence, the city's mayor pro tem, also confirmed that Hicks sent out a memo Wednesday night stating his intention to "resign at the end of next month."
However, Spence said he had not yet had a chance to talk with Hicks about the memo or his decision.
"I have not heard from him that he's resigning and have not seen a resignation letter. Until I see it, it's not official," he said.
Hicks could not be immediately reached this morning.
The Daily Advance has made a request of the city for a copy of Hicks' memo.
A person who has seen the email told The Daily Advance this morning it was sent to members of City Council, city department heads, the city attorney and several other staff members.
In the memo, Hicks told council that his resignation would take effect July 29. The memo reportedly does not contain a reason for Hicks' resignation, the person said.
Hicks did reportedly tell councilors in the memo, according to the person who's seen it, that he is willing to work for the next 30 days. However, if council does not want him to return to work, he will not, the person said.
Fourth Ward Councilman Johnnie Walton said Thursday morning he had not seen the memo. He, too, seemed surprised by Hicks' decision.
"We just met on the budget the other night and he seemed like he was OK," Walton said.
Referring apparently to the new city council and mayor that just took office this month, Walton said, "I never thought a challenge would come this fast."
Second Ward Councilwoman Rose Whitehurst, responding to a text message, said Rivers would be sending out a public statement about Hicks' announcement.