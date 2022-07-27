...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110
expected.
* WHERE...Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck, Bertie, Chowan
and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education member George Archuleta (right) greets Mickey Mouse before a dinner hosted by Mayor Kirk Rivers for City Council, Pasquotank county commissioners and the Board of Education at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center, Tuesday evening.
Mayor Kirk Rivers brought Mickey Mouse to a dinner he hosted for City Council, Pasquotank county commissioners and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday night.
Rivers organized and paid for the social event himself so that members of the elected boards and other government leaders could get better acquainted.
Rivers brought out Mickey Mouse to a round of applause just before chicken dinner was served, telling local leaders that “we are all kids.”
“Kids don’t care what color you are,” Rivers said. “Guess what? They all get along, they play together and they eat together. That is what I hope you will take away from tonight: we are all kids and we are going to work together and play together.”
Rivers presented a message of unity, saying that Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County are great because of their elected leaders. River said he hopes that the three elected boards can look to the future.
“We are embarking on new territory in that the sky is the limit,” Rivers said. “Whatever has taken place, we are here to work together. If we work together, we will get more bang for the buck for this area.”
Rivers said that none of the three elected bodies is more important than the others and that “we need to sit down and get to know each other.”
“We are all human and no one is more important than anybody else,” Rivers said.
Rivers said before Tuesday's dinner that during campaign that the city and county need to work together, saying it is time to “move on.”
“We have to make sure all three entities are working together, and that we have a good relationship,” Rivers said. “We have to recognize that we have to work together in order to get things for northeastern North Carolina. My goal is to let everyone know that Elizabeth City will be the hub of northeastern North Carolina.”
Commissioner Bill Sterritt also said elected leaders need to work together to move the city and county forward.
“We are going to experience growth,” Sterritt said. “That’s good for the county, for the city, for all of us. We are all going to experience growth.”
County Manager Sparty Hammett, ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker, Pasquotank Clerk of the Court Jennifer Thompson and city Information Technology Director Matthews Simpson also attended the dinner. Simpson represented the city because acting interim City Manager Montique McClary is out of town this week.