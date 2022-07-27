council dinner

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education member George Archuleta (right) greets Mickey Mouse before a dinner hosted by Mayor Kirk Rivers for City Council, Pasquotank county commissioners and the Board of Education at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center, Tuesday evening.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Mayor Kirk Rivers brought Mickey Mouse to a dinner he hosted for City Council, Pasquotank county commissioners and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday night.

Rivers organized and paid for the social event himself so that members of the elected boards and other government leaders could get better acquainted.