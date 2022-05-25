Kirk Rivers inched closer to winning the Elizabeth City mayor’s race and avoiding a possible runoff Wednesday after 16 city absentee ballots were counted.
But there are still 32 provisional ballots from the city left to be counted that could deny Rivers the 50% percent of the vote plus one he needs to avoid a runoff election with second-place finisher Jeannie Young.
Rivers won 50.3% of the vote in the May 17 election and received 8 of the 16 absentee votes counted Wednesday. Young and Williams received four absentee votes each. Two absentee ballots from the city were rejected.
Rivers is now just 9 votes short of victory if all 32 provisional city ballots are counted.
That figure is based on the following formula: the total number of votes cast in the election (2,712 including the 16 mail-in absentees and the 32 provisionals) divided by two (1,356).
Because Rivers’ vote total is now 1,348, he would only need 9 of the provisional votes to give him 1,357 — enough to stay above the 50%-plus-one vote threshold.
Rivers’ magic number would be less if not all the 32 city provisional ballots are ruled eligible.
The provisional ballots were scheduled to be counted Wednesday but local elections officials are waiting on a report from the NC State Board of Elections needed to verify the eligibility of some of the city provisional ballots.
The local elections board ruled 20 of the city provisional ballots were eligible Wednesday but couldn’t take action on the other 12 until it receives the information from the state.
The report elections officials are waiting on is coming from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, where voters can also register to vote or change their party registration, to determine if 12 of the provisional voters are eligible to vote in the city election.
Some of the 12 ballots not yet certified to be counted are from voters who showed up to vote and there was no record of their voter registration. But they could have registered to vote at a DMV office but that information is not immediately transmitted to state and local elections boards. That report is expected to arrive before the Board of Elections meeting on Friday to certify the results of the city election and party primaries held May 17.
“There’s some question as to whether they could potentially count or not,” said Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate. “It’s possible these voters registered at the DMV, so we don’t want to discount them before we know they made no attempt to register.”
If the 12 provisional ballots not yet certified are rejected then Rivers would need to win just 3 of the 20 city provisional ballots that were ruled valid Wednesday.
The local elections board received a total of 28 absentee ballots, 18 of which were cast for the city's election. Two of those ballots were rejected Wednesday.
One of the rejected ballots arrived in the board’s post office box by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline but had no postmark indicating when it was mailed. It had to be postmarked May 17 or earlier to be counted.
The other absentee ballot was rejected because it was not signed by a witness.
The board received a total of 57 provisional ballots, 32 from the city. The board certified 35 of the provisional ballots, including the 20 from the city.
That leaves 22 outstanding provisional ballots, including the 12 from the city.
No city provisional ballots were rejected Wednesday. Most were from voters who showed up at the wrong precinct but cast a provisional ballot for their correct precinct.