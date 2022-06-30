Tenants in two apartments at River’s Landing were forced to spend Wednesday night at a local hotel after the city ruled the apartments were not fit for human habitation because of sewage that backed up into the units.
Community Development Director Kellen Long said the city ruled the two units uninhabitable Wednesday after it was notified of the problem Tuesday afternoon by a tenant.
Long said sewage backed up into the two apartments because of a blockage in a sewer line leading to the building. She said the tenants won’t be able to return until the problem is fixed.
“Both of those apartments have been posted and neither one of them are allowed to access them,” Long said. “The tenants were required to leave them yesterday.”
The apartments are managed by Douglas Development in Aynor, S.C. and the company has hired a contractor to fix the problem. A message left for the company Thursday was not returned.
“They are actively working on the issues as of today (Thursday),” Long said.
Long said the city contacted several nonprofits to help pay for placing the two tenants in hotel rooms Wednesday night and that the management company is now paying for the rooms.
Long said several other units at the apartment complex were affected by odors from the sewage in the two units. The occupants have also been offered hotel rooms by the management company.
“From my understanding, they have also given the option for some of the other tenants affected by the smell to get hotel rooms as well,” Long said. “I’m not sure how many are in hotels.”
Long said the city received a minimum housing complaint from one of the tenants at 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday and that building inspectors arrived at the complex around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“That started everything,” Long said. “When the tenant contacted us Tuesday that was the first time we had received a complaint.”
Long said sewage backed up into sinks in the two apartments and some spilled over that “soaked” floors and carpet.
“We are requiring those to be properly cleaned and disinfected,” Long said.
Long said the city had not received any minimum housing complaints from River’s Landing tenants before Tuesday.
“The tenants might have had other issues, but we have not be made aware of those,” Long said.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers, who said he was notified by a tenant about the sewer issues on Tuesday, said he thought the situation at River’s Landing had been going on much longer.
“I think this could have been going on six months or longer,” he said Thursday. “Let’s say (it’s been happening) at least this year.”
Asked if tenants had complained before this week to River’s Landing’s management about the sewer problems, Rivers said he believes they have.
“They got no help from the management company,” he said.
Rivers said matters finally came to a “boiling point” for affected residents on Tuesday.
Rivers said he visited the apartment complex on Wednesday to see for himself what conditions were like. He described what he encountered as “a toxic situation” for residents of the two units and their immediate neighbors.
“You could smell it right through the door of the apartments,” he said. “You didn’t have to go in.”
Rivers said he had spoken to a representative of Douglas Development on Thursday and was advised work was underway to remedy the problems.
“They’ve got plumbers out there today (Thursday),” he said.
Rivers said he wasn’t given a timetable but he was optimistic the problems will be resolved soon.
“Everything is going to work out,” he said. “Some citizens are out (of their apartments) but we have the people in place to make sure this gets resolved.”