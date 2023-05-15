Mayor Kirk Rivers and a majority of city councilors will seek re-election in Elizabeth City’s municipal election in October.
Rivers said last week he is running for a second term because the current City Council has been successful at moving the city forward after less than a year in office and he wants to be part of the process for two more years.
Rivers defeated two candidates in the May 2022 municipal election that was delayed seven months because the 2020 census data needed to redraw the city’s four wards was delayed.
Rivers and City Council were sworn in last June 16. Five of the eight current City Council members have indicated they will also seek re-election while three say they are undecided.
Fourth Ward councilors Johnnie Walton and Barbara Baxter, Third Ward councilors Kem Spence and Katherine Felton and Second Ward councilor Rose Whitehurst have all indicated they will seek re-election.
Second Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs and First Ward councilors Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs are still undecided.
Filing for the Oct. 10 city election begins July 7 and ends July 21. Early voting begins Sept. 21 and ends Oct. 7.
Rivers said the city has great momentum going forward and that city leaders have made progress completing two past due audits that the current City Council inherited.
The city submitted its late 2020-21 audit in April, which was deemed a clean audit by its outside auditor PB Mares.
The city has still not submitted its 2021-22 audit that was due Oct. 31, 2022 but city officials said that could be submitted to the state as early as next month. The audit for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 is due this Oct. 31 and Rivers vowed it will be turned in on time.
“The second audit is underway and we are prepared for the third audit,” Rivers said. “Our financial picture is looking good. City Council is working well together and there are a lot of things we have to do.”
Rivers said he expects that the city will be announcing several projects in the coming weeks that will have a positive impact on the city.
“We have a lot of projects that are coming to fruition that will help set the course of the city for the next 10 years,” Rivers said.
Walton said he believes that his experience on City Council will help the city move forward.
“There are some issues that haven’t been completed yet,” Walton said. “I feel since I have been on council these last few terms that I can give some light on some of the things that have happened that people may not be aware of. No issue can be completed until you get all the facts. Right now, we have the audit and some other things going on that need to be verified and brought to a closure so the whole city can go forward.”
Felton, a retired city human resources director, said she will seek a second term because she has a continued “zest” for serving the city.
“I have stood strong for the well-being of the residents and the city as a whole,” Felton said. “I have successfully used sound judgement, integrity and humility as I made sometimes difficult decisions which may not have been popular with everyone. But every decision that I made was done independently following much prayer and supplication.”
Baxter is also in her first term and said it has been an honor to serve the city and that she wants to continue to work to better the city. Baxter has led the effort to hold landlords more accountable for substandard living conditions in rental units.
“My job is not complete and a year wasn’t enough time to properly serve the people,” Baxter said. “I am still sowing seeds. It is an honor to be a civil servant for the citizens of Elizabeth City. I’m ready to complete another journey to becoming a Fourth Ward City Council member again.”
Whitehurst, who is seeking a second term, said the current City Council inherited many challenges that “we are committed to resolving.”
“It is important to me that we continue to move the city forward and recover,” Whitehurst said. “I believe our team has conducted business in a respectful way and also in the best interests of our city. I am committed to continuing to serve the Second Ward and this city to promote a healthy, safe and financially stable community.”
Gibbs, who is also in his first term, said Monday morning he has not decided if he will run for re-election.
“I’m still praying and asking God for wisdom, guidance and direction as to what to do,” Gibbs said. “My sole purpose for being on council is to give back and help people. If God says my service and work is not finished, I will definitely seek re-election.”
Rivers won last year’s election with 1,364 votes, or 50.5%. Former councilor Jeannie Young was next with 972 votes (39.9%) while political newcomer Christina Williams had 361 votes (13.3%) according to the state board of elections. There were also four write-in votes.
Rivers didn’t clinch the race without a runoff until 10 days after the May 17 election when provisional ballots were counted. But Young had said days earlier that should would not ask for a runoff if Rivers did not eclipse the 50% plus one vote threshold.