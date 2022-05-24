Mayoral election first-place finisher Kirk Rivers will need to get just 18 of the 50 provisional and absentee mail-in ballots that will be counted Wednesday by the Pasquotank Board of Elections to avoid a runoff and win election as the city's next mayor.
Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said Tuesday that the board will count 32 provisional ballots and 18 absentee-by-mail ballots from the city election Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The board will count a total of 57 provisional ballots — 32 from the city — and 28 absentee mail-in ballots — 18 from the city — at its meeting on Wednesday.
The board will determine then which of the provisional ballots are eligible to be included in the overall count.
A provisional ballot is one cast by a voter on election day but not initially included in the overall count because there’s some question about the voter’s eligibility to participate in that election. Typically, provisional ballots are cast by voters who showed up at the wrong precinct to vote.
If the question about the voter’s eligibility is resolved, his or her vote is added to the overall vote count. But if those questions aren’t resolved, the voter was ineligible to cast the ballot and their vote isn’t counted.
The board also will determine if the absentee mail-in ballots received before last Tuesday’s post-marked deadline are eligible to be counted in the city election.
Rivers received 50.3% of the vote in the May 17 city election, or 1,340 votes. Second-place finisher Jeannie Young currently garnered 964 votes or 36.19%, while Christina Williams finished with 356 votes or 13.36%. There were also four write-in ballots.
If all 50 city ballots are accepted then Rivers would need to get 18 to reach the 50-percent-plus-one-vote threshold to avoid a runoff with Young.
Those figures are based on the following formula: the total number of votes cast in the election (2,714 including the 32 provisionals and 18 mail-in absentees) divided by two (1,357).
Because Rivers’ vote total is now 1,340, he would only need 18 of the provisional and mail-in absentee votes to give him 1,358 — enough to stay above the 50%-plus-one vote threshold.
There is one other complicating factor: voters’ whose provisional or absentee mail-in ballots are eligible to counted in the city election may not have selected a candidate in the mayor’s race. Not doing so would affect the final numbers in the vote count used to determine the 50%-plus-one-vote threshold.
Rivers told The Daily Advance last week that he believes 10 of the provisional ballots cast in the city election came from his supporters. He said that many of his supporters told him they had to cast their ballots provisionally.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.