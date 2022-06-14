Mayor-elect Kirk Rivers and the six new and two returning members of City Council will take office Thursday evening.
Rivers said the Thursday swearing-in ceremony will take place at the K.E. White Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus at 7 p.m. The new City Council will then elect a mayor pro tem and also receive committee assignments.
Rivers, a former councilor, will succeed two-term Mayor Bettie Parker, who did not seek re-election in last month’s municipal election. Rivers defeated councilor Jeannie Young and political newcomer Christina Williams with 50.50% of the vote.
The new eight-member city council will have six new councilors, including five first-time candidates.
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton and Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence are the only returning members.
Former Mayor Joe Peel and newcomer Johnson Biggs will represent the First Ward on the new council while political newcomers Rose Whitehurst and Javis Gibbs will represent the Second Ward. First-time candidates Katherine Felton and Barbara Baxter will represent the Third Ward and Fourth Ward, respectively.
The new council will hold its first regular meeting on June 27 but members actually will meet three times before then — on June 21-23 — for budget work sessions. City Council must approve the city’s 2022-23 fiscal budget by June 30. Council will hold a public hearing on the budget at its June 27 meeting.
“Everybody is prepared to get to work next week,” Rivers said. “We want to present a budget that is beneficial for Elizabeth City.”
Interim City Manager Richard Hicks has proposed a $66 million budget that sets a revenue-neutral property tax rate of 58 cents per $100 of valuation with no increases in utility rates. The property tax will drop 16 cents, which allows the city to collect as much property tax as it does now after the revaluation of property.
Hicks said city department heads will attend next week’s budget work sessions to help the new City Council hammer out a budget for next year. The proposed budget is $3.7 million less that the current budget of $69.7 million. Most of the cuts come from a reduction in capital expenditures, including no money set aside for capital needs.
Rivers said City Council could approve a budget at the June 27 meeting or call for a special meeting afterward — before the June 30 deadline — if any issues remain after the public hearing.
“There could be some good suggestions from the public at the public hearing that we may want to consider,” Rivers said. “We need to take into consideration any suggestions that the public may have for City Council.”
After the budget is finalized, Rivers said he wants City Council to meet separately with the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education as soon as possible.
“We want to show everybody that we are working together,” Rivers said.
The city’s municipal election was originally scheduled for last October. However, it was initially pushed back to last March because of a delay in the 2020 Census data needed to redistrict the city’s four wards.
The election, along with the party primaries, was later moved to May 17 after legal challenges to the state’s General Assembly districts and the 14 U.S. Congressional districts were filed.
Rivers praised Parker and the outgoing City Council for serving an extra six months beyond their two-year terms.
“We appreciate them doing the extra work and serving the city,” Rivers said.