Mayor-elect Kirk Rivers said Thursday that he is not sure if City Council will consider bringing back Montre Freeman as city manager.
City Council voted 4-2 last September to terminate Freeman without cause after just eight months on the job.
However, all four councilors who voted to terminate Freeman — Jeannie Young, Billy Caudle, Chris Ruffieux and Michael Brooks — will not be on the next council. Young lost her bid for mayor while Ruffieux and Brooks lost re-election bids last month. Caudle did not seek re-election.
Councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence voted against terminating Freeman were the only councilors to win re-election. Councilor Darius Horton, who also did not seek re-election, and former councilor Gabriel Adkins, were absent from the vote to terminate Freeman.
“I’m not sure, I haven’t talked with anyone about that,” Rivers said when asked about Freeman returning to Elizabeth City. “Our goal is to make sure the city has stable leadership at the top and that we put a person in place to carry out the duties of city manager. The City Council will set the policy and procedures of the city and the city manager will carry those out.”
Walton, who was vocal in his opposition to Freeman’s termination, said Friday he hadn’t thought about the former manager returning to Elizabeth City until asked about the issue by The Daily Advance.
“I haven’t thought about it — it is a thought, though,” Walton said. “I will think about it now that you have brought it up.”
Third Ward Councilor-elect Katherine Felton said Friday she is not prepared to say “yes or no off the cuff” on whether the new council should consider bringing Freeman back. She said she needs to find out why Freeman was first put on administrative leave before he was terminated.
The city did not release those details last year.
“Before I can answer that there are some questions I would have to get answered,” Felton said. “I would have to ask some questions and get some clarity because nothing was said when he left. That is something I can’t answer at this time. I would need to get some questions answered.”
Brooks, who lost his bid for re-election to Felton in the May 17 city election, defended his vote to fire Freeman, the city’s first-ever Black city manager, in an interview several weeks ago.
“We terminated the city manager without cause. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t have a cause,” said Brooks, who is also African-American. “If we didn’t have cause, why hasn’t he sued us for firing him?”
Brooks, who voted to hire Freeman in the fall of 2020, said he now sees that vote as “a mistake.”
“We made a mistake in hiring him,” Brooks said of Freeman. “He did not know his job. He came with no experience. We brought him from a place where he was making $50,000 (a year) and gave him what (former City Manager) Rich Olson was making.”
Brooks said he had disagreements with Olson — who resigned in August 2020 to take a town administrator job in Texas — but that the former manager “stood head and shoulders ahead of (Freeman).
Brooks said some members of the city’s Black community had questioned why he “had voted with them” — an apparent reference to white members of City Council — to fire Freeman. Brooks said he “wouldn’t go along with racist talk” that Freeman shouldn’t be fired just because of his race.
“I didn’t vote with Jeannie (Young), Chris (Ruffieux) and (Billy) Caudle,” Brooks said. “They voted with me. I led the charge” for Freeman’s termination.
Rivers said that interim City Manager Richard Hicks is doing “a great job” but he believes the city needs a permanent manager. Hicks is being paid for just 24 hours of work each week.
“We do need full-time leadership because we have a lot of full-time problems,” Rivers said.
Rivers said he would encourage City Council to conduct a thorough search for a permanent manager.
“We will not make any hasty decisions,” Rivers said. “We are not looking to make a decision the first day we are in office. Everything is dependent upon City Council because I can’t make any decisions without City Council.”
With so many important issues facing the city, Walton said he would like City Council to have a retreat to better get to know each other.
“The first thing we have to do is welcome the new council aboard,” Walton said. “We just don’t know each other yet. I would love to have a retreat so we can familiarize ourselves with each other and see where our thoughts are.”
Freeman was placed on administrative leave last Aug. 23 while council conducted an investigation into his tenure. The reasons, however, were never publicly disclosed by the city.
Rivers said the city should have been more transparent in providing details of the results of the investigation of Freeman. He said during the campaign that he told voters that “everyone should be treated fairly.”
“There was never anything released to the public what (Freeman) did to cause him to be released of his duties,” Rivers said. “I have not seen anything. What was done to City Manager Freeman, relieved of his duties without explanation, those days are over. We want to make sure we are professional, transparent and that we are accountable.’’
Rivers said if a similar situation arises while he is mayor he would like to see the release of more information to the public.
“Those are the taxpayers dollars,” Rivers said. “We need to make sure that in all decisions it is released.”
Freeman signed a separation agreement pledging not to take legal action against Elizabeth City in return for six months of salary, or $70,000. But it is not known if that agreement has a provision prohibiting Freeman from being employed by the city in the future.
City Attorney William Morgan referred questions regarding Freeman’s separation agreement to John Leidy, who is the city’s labor attorney. A voicemail left for Leidy by The Daily Advance said he was on vacation. Leidy did not respond to an email request for the agreement sent on June 1 and before he left on vacation.
The Daily Advance also asked City Clerk April Onley in an email on June 1 for a copy of the agreement. Onley responded that she did not have a copy and that she forwarded The Daily Advance’s request to Leidy.
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this story.