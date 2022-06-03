After gathering over 50% of the vote on election night and leading his nearest opponent by almost 15 percentage points, Kirk Rivers got right to the point while addressing his supporters.
“The people have spoken,” Rivers said he told his supporters.
Rivers and City Council, which will have six new members, are scheduled to be sworn in on June 16. After they are, there will be changes to how council operates, the mayor-elect said Thursday.
One major change instituted by Rivers is that the new City Council will do more of the city’s work in different committees than in the past. He said he has already asked incoming councilors to chair different committee, although he said those assignments won’t be publicly announced until the new council is seated.
In addition to the chairperson, each of the committees will also have two other councilors as members. The only exception will be the Finance Committee, which will be comprised of the entire City Council.
In addition to finance, City Council will have committees dealing with public safety, public works, human resources and public affairs, Rivers said. He said a new committee will be formed that will deal with such issues as homelessness and veterans issues, among others.
The committees Rivers plans to form — and the chairmen system he plans to implement — mirror the way City Council operated when Rivers first arrived on council as a young 4th Ward councilor in the late 1990s.
“We are going back to the committee system and a chair has already been selected,” Rivers said. “We want issues debated in committee and then they (will) bring a recommendation to the full council, which will (then) have an opportunity to vote.”
Rivers said the city’s uncertain financial situation requires that the full council be members of the Finance Committee. In the past, the mayor pro tem automatically served as head of the committee but Rivers said that will no longer be the case.
“Everyone needs to make sure that their opinions are heard because we have some financial obstacles that we have to overcome,” Rivers said of having all members on the finance panel.
Rivers said the incoming council is representative of the city and he believes they are committed to moving Elizabeth City forward. He noted that incoming First Ward councilor Joe Peel served three terms as mayor and that incoming Third Ward councilor Kathrine Felton worked for the city for 36 years before retiring.
First Ward Councilor-elect Johnson Biggs, Second Ward Councilors-elect Rose Whitehurst and Javis Gibbs and Fourth Ward Councilor-elect Barbara Baxter are all political newcomers.
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton and Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence are the only returning members from the current council.
“If you look at the makeup of council that is what the community looks like,” Rivers said. “Female, male, retired, white, Black. With that, you get different viewpoints. We get to hear from all those different angles before we make a decision. I have talked with every councilor and I appreciate their different qualities. We are all working to make Elizabeth City the best it can be.”
When asked if he received a mandate by winning over 50% of the vote and avoiding a runoff in a three-person race, Rivers responded by saying he believes that voters know that he is accessible and open and that was the reason he won the race.
“I think the plan I put forward to make Elizabeth City the best place it can be resonated with people,” Rivers said. “We ran an issue-based campaign and people turned out in great numbers.’’
Rivers also said his campaign engaged a lot of first-time voters and he was not surprised at the turnout of 22%, up from 10% in the last municipal election in 2019.
“They were excited to vote,” Rivers said. “A lot of people came out and voted, but we have a long way to go. We need to be at least 40-50% (voter turnout).”