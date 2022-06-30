Elizabeth City's interim city manager has resigned for reasons that remain unclear.
Mayor Kirk Rivers confirmed Thursday that interim City Manager Richard Hicks notified city officials Wednesday of his plan to resign on July 29.
According to a memo Hicks sent to City Council, city department heads and the city attorney, Hicks said he was giving City Council 30 days notice of his intention to resign, which he said is "in accordance with the terms and conditions" of his employment contract with the city.
Hicks started work for the city March 21 and was scheduled to work through the end of the year. In his memo he said he's prepared to work the full 30 days of his notice but will leave earlier if council wants him to.
"I am more than willing to work out the 30-day notice, but if the council chooses otherwise, I will not return to the office and would expect payment for the required 30 days," Hicks said.
Hicks concludes the memo by wishing city council and Rivers well.
"I wish you the best and hope you are successful in dealing with all of the major issues you are dealing with," he said.
Hicks' contract with the city required him to be paid $75 an hour for 24 hours of work a week. He also was supposed to receive lodging at a city bed and breakfast. Hicks also was given $25 a day to spend on meals and a $75-a-month phone allowance.
Hicks told council early during his tenure that he generally started work on Monday afternoons. He would then work all day Tuesday through Thursday.
Hicks did not return two phone messages Thursday.
Interviewed midday Thursday, Rivers said Hicks' resignation "caught me off guard."
"We just finished the budget and we got the news about the city getting $3.6 million in the state budget (for sewer work)," he said. "Great things are happening in the city of Elizabeth City. I was not expecting that email."
Rivers said he went to City Hall on Thursday to speak with Hicks but the interim manager was out of the office attending to "a personal matter."
Rivers said he has "no idea" why Hicks is resigning, adding, "That's the reason I wanted to speak with him."
Asked if he thought the reason might be related to the recently approved budget — council added to Hicks' proposed budget a $500 lump sum payment for each city employee — Rivers said he didn't think so.
Council added the lump sump payments, which will cost the city an additional $140,000, because "we were very concerned about the way high gas prices are affecting our city employees," Rivers said. "So no, I thought the budget went well."
Asked if he thought Hicks' sudden announcement might be related to City Council's decision Monday night to quickly restart its search for a permanent manager, Rivers again said he doesn't know.
"I did not see this coming," he said. "We had a great relationship and everything has been cordial and I really thought everyone had been working well together."
Although Hicks' contract called him to work through the end of the year, Rivers said he "respects" Hicks' decision to leave now.
"We thank Mr. Hicks for the service he has given," he said. "I will say he's leaving on a high note. The budget is finished and we're seeing a lot of energy in the city right now."
Rivers said he's called for a council meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. so that city councilors can "get our hands around" Hicks' resignation "and continue to make Elizabeth City strong and moving forward."
Asked if he thinks Hicks should be allowed to work out his 30-day notice, as the interim manager said he's willing to do, Rivers said he'll leave that decision "strictly up to council."
If Hicks doesn't return, "it means we'll (council and the mayor will) probably have to have more meetings and we'll all have to work a little harder," Rivers said.
Third Ward Councilman Kem Spence, the city's mayor pro tem, confirmed Hicks sent out a memo Wednesday night stating his intention to "resign at the end of next month."
However, Spence also said he had not yet had a chance to talk with Hicks about the memo or his decision.
"I have not heard from him that he's resigning and have not seen a resignation letter. Until I see it, it's not official," he said.
Fourth Ward Councilman Johnnie Walton said Thursday morning he had not seen the memo. He, too, seemed surprised by Hicks' decision.
"We just met on the budget the other night and he seemed like he was OK," Walton said.
Referring apparently to the new city council and mayor that just took office this month, Walton said, "I never thought a challenge would come this fast."
The previous City Council tapped Hicks as interim manager to succeed Ralph Clark, who had served in the role since October 2021 following council's firing of former city manager Montre Freeman the month before.
Hicks, who had worked in Pittsylvania County since September 2017, previously worked in local government for 40 years in North Carolina, including 23 years as the Farmville town manager.
Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.